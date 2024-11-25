Lucy Hale is a famous Hollywood actress, having starred in a handful of horror flicks. Hale is also a People's Choice Award-winning actress and a Teen Choice Award winner. Given Hale's accolades, have you ever wondered what kind of cars she drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Lucy Hale's incredible $587K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hale has a net worth of around $6 million. With a successful acting career, Hale opted to splurge on a few luxury cars, as per sources.

6. Mini Cooper Convertible

For more photos, click here

The cheapest car in Hale's collection is a Mini Cooper Convertible, which is valued in the market for around $26,000. The Mini Cooper Convertible should allow Hale to drive around with style while getting some much-needed fresh air.

The Mini Cooper Convertible is powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged Inline 3 engine. This allows it to produce 134 horsepower and 162 lb-ft of torque. Thanks to a six-speed manual transmission, the Mini Cooper Convertible can reach a top speed of 130 mph. Moreover, it takes under 7½ seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph.

5. Audi A5 Coupe

For more photos, click here

Next up is Hale's Audi A5 Coupe, which retails in the market for around $45,045. The A5 is a top-tier coupe that oozes with elegance without compromising on performance. Furthermore, thanks to its features, the A5 Coupe is easy to maneuver.

The A5 Coupe sources its power from a 2.0-liter turbocharged Inline-4 engine. This allows it to produce 261 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. Equipped with a seven-speed automatic transmission, the A5 Coupe can attain a maximum speed of 130 mph. Moreover, it only takes five seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph.

4. Porsche Cayenne

For more photos, click here

The first SUV on this list, Hale also owns a Porsche Cayenne, which is priced in the market at around $70,350. The Cayenne is a luxury SUV that's capable of keeping in step with a supercars. It's truly a SUV that's capable of standing out wherever Hale opts to go.

The Porsche Cayenne can attain a top speed of 186 mph, with the help of an eight-speed automatic transmission. It is built with a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine, producing 335 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque. It only needs less than six seconds to accelerate from a standstill position to 60 mph.

3. Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

For more photos, click here

Another elite SUV in Hale's collection is a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, which is priced in the market at $74,000. The Wrangler Rubicon is a versatile SUV that's capable of thriving in the most unforgiving terrain thanks to its off-roading abilities. As a result, it's probably Hale's pick whenever she needs to go on long outdoor trips with her family or friends.

The Wrangler Rubicon derives its power from a 6.4-liter V8 engine. This allows it to produce 470 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. In just under seven seconds, this robust SUV can accelerate from a standstill position to 60 mph. On the other hand, it's capable of speeding up to 113 mph, and it has an eight-speed automatic transmission.

2. Jaguar F-Type Convertible

For more photos, click here

The second convertible that Hale owns is a Jaguar F-Type convertible. For this work of art, the Truth or Dare star shelled out around $107,050. The F-Type convertible sports an aggressive look that certainly catches anyone's attention.

The F-Type convertible produces 575 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 5.0-liter turbocharged V8 powertrain. Designed with an eight-speed automatic transmission, the F-Type Convertible can go as fast as 186 mph. On the other hand, it has no problems accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in just 3½ seconds.

1. Mercedes G 550

For more photos, click here

Among her cars, the most expensive one under Hale's name is the third luxury SUV on this list, which are Hale's Mercedes-Benz G550s. For the white version, the Scream star paid around $123,600. On the other hand, Hale coughed up another $140,950 for the Matte Black version.

The G550 should come in handy for Hale whenever she wants to engage in long outdoor trips, giving her two more options for long road trips. This top-of-the-line SUV not only offers comfort, but it's also built for the outdoors. The G550 is capable of passing through some of the most difficult terrain thanks to its off-roading abilities.

The G550 is a versatile SUV that gets its power from a 4.0-liter turbocharged V8 engine, producing 416 horsepower and 450 lb-ft of torque. Equipped with a nine-speed automatic transmission, the G550 can speed up to 149 mph. It only requires a little longer than five seconds to go from a standstill position to 60 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Lucy Hale's incredible $587K car collection.