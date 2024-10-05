Ludacris owns an incredible car collection. Also known as Christopher Brian Bridges, Ludacris is a popular rapper and actor. As a rapper, Ludacris has won three Grammys. On the other hand, he has been cast in several successful movies, including the Fast and Furious franchise.

Given Ludacris' big-time reputation in Hollywood, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a guy like him owns? Well, wonder no more. Here's Ludacris' incredible $3.15 million car collection, with photos.

Given that Ludacris is highly successful both as a rapper and as an actor, it isn't surprising that the Fast and Furious star has earned plenty of money. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ludacris has a net worth of around $40 million.

As a result, he can ultimately afford to live a lavish lifestyle. And just like his fictional Fast and Furious character Tej, Ludacris is also a huge fan of elite supercars in real life. According to sources, Ludacris owns a couple of dream supercars.

13. 1993 Acura Legend

The cheapest car in Ludacris' car collection is a 1993 Acura Legend, which is valued for $30,000. With a 3.2-liter V6 engine, it produces 200 horsepower and 210 lb-ft of torque. Although it's the cheapest car in his garage, it's also one of the Fast and Furious star's first cars before establishing himself in Hollywood.

12. 2017 Range Rover Sport

Next up in this car collection is Ludacris' 2017 Range Rover Sport, which cost him around $66,645. This SUV gets its power from a 3.0-liter Supercharged V6 engine, producing 340 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque.

11. 2016 Mercedes-AMG G63

Another special SUV in Ludacris' car collection is the $156,000 2016 Mercedes-AMG G63. Thanks to a seven-speed automatic transmission, it can go from standstill to 60 mph in just a little over five seconds.

10. 2017 Acura NSX

Given the design and features of the 2017 Acura NSX, it's easy to see why Ludacris didn't mind shelling out $156,940. Powered by a 3.5-liter Twin-Turbo/Electric V6 engine, it produces 573 horsepower and 476 lb-ft of torque.

9. 2013 Bentley Continental GTC

Another supercar in Ludacris' car collection is the $200,000 2013 Bentley Continental GTC. Equipped with a Twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter W12 engine, it produces 567 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque.

8. 2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600

Back to SUVs, Ludacris also owns a 2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, which is valued at $200,000. Built in with a Bi-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine, it produces 550 horsepower and 538 lb-ft of torque.

7. 2009 Ferrari F430 Spider

Ludacris, like nearly everyone else, loves to have a Ferrari. That's why he has a $217,300 2009 Ferrari F430 Spider parked in his garage. This beast can go as fast as 193 mph with the assistance of its six-speed manual transmission.

6. 2013 McLaren MP4-12C

Speaking of supercars, Ludacris also owns a masterpiece in the form of the $230,000 2013 McLaren MP4-12C. This work of art can reach a maximum speed of 207 mph and go from 0 to 60 mph in just a hairline above three seconds.

5. 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Spyder

When it comes to power and speed, not a lot can match Ludacris' $250,000 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Spyder. Deriving its power from a Naturally Aspirated 5.2-liter V10, it produces 602 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque. It can also go full speed at 201 mph.

4. 2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn

Fit for a Hollywood sensation like Ludacris, he surely deserves to drive a $356,000 2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn. Thanks to an eight-speed automatic transmission, this icon of luxury can peak at 155 mph.

3. 2006 Ford GT

Ludacris' $400,000 2006 Ford GT is every car collector's dream thanks to its timeless design and unmatched performance on the road. Getting its power from a Supercharged 5.4-liter V8 engine, it produces 550 horsepower and 550 lb-ft of torque. With the help of its six-speed Ricardo manual transmission, it can reach a top speed of 205 mph.

2. 2009 Ferrari 458 Italia

The second Ferrari in Ludacris' car collection is the 2009 Ferrari 458 Italia, which costs around $440,000. Sourcing its power from a Naturally Aspirated 4.5-liter V8 engine, it produces 562 horsepower and 398 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, it can go from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds.

1. 2007 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe

The most expensive car in Ludacris' car collection is the 2007 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe, which is sold in the market for $450,000. Operating with a 6.75-liter W12 engine, it produces 453 horsepower and 531 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, it also boasts a lavish interior, providing the utmost comfort for the Grammy Award-winning rapper.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Ludacris' incredible $3.15 million car collection.