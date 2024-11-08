Nick Jonas skyrocketed to fame, thanks to being part of the hit band, The Jonas Brothers. Since then, Jonas has also found some success as a solo artist before trying his hand in acting. Given Jonas' impact in entertainment, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Nick Jonas' incredible $854K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jonas has a net worth of around $80 million. With a lucrative career in music, it isn't surprising that Jonas can afford to purchase some luxury cars as well as muscle cars to fill up his garage, as per sources.

8. 1968 Ford Mustang

The cheapest car in Jonas' collection is a 1968 Ford Mustang, which costs around $2,602. This old-school beauty produces 320 horsepower and 427 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 6.4-liter V8 engine. With a four-speed manual transmission, the Mustang can reach a top speed of 130 mph. Moreover, it only requires a hair less than six seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph.

7. 1960 Ford Thunderbird

Next up on this list is Jonas' 1960 Ford Thunderbird, which is valued at around $3,755. This vintage collector's item is powered by a 5.8-liter V8 engine. This allows it to produce 300 horsepower and 381 lb-ft of torque.

Furthermore, its four-speed manual transmission paves the way for it to attain a maximum speed of 114 mph. In terms of acceleration, it has no problems going from 0 to 60 mph in around 7½ seconds.

6. 2009 Dodge Challenger R/T

Jonas certainly is a fan of muscle cars given that he owns a 2009 Dodge Challenger R/T, which is priced at around $34,000. The Challenger R/T derives its power from a 5.7-liter HEMI V8 engine. It produces 372 horsepower and 401 lb-ft of torque.

When it comes to acceleration, it can go from a standstill to 60 mph in just 6.2 seconds. On the other hand, the Challenger R/T can speed up to 142 mph with the assistance of a five-speed automatic transmission.

5. 2009 Chevrolet Camaro SS Convertible

Speaking of American muscle cars, Jonas also has a 2009 Chevrolet Camaro SS Convertible parked in his garage. The $39,585 Camaro SS can go full speed at 184 mph thanks to a six-speed manual transmission. On the other hand, it only requires a little more than six seconds for the Camaro SS to go from 0 to 60 mph.

4. Toyota Tundra

As part of a Super Bowl ad and a partnership with Toyota, Jonas was gifted a Toyota Tundra, which retails for about $66,240. The Tundra gets its power from a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine. This allows it to produce 389 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque.

Moreover, only a little more than six seconds is required to go from a standstill to 60 mph. In terms of speed, the Toyota Tundra can peak at 108 mph with the assistance of a 10-speed automatic transmission.

3. Fisker Karma

While Jonas is a fan of old-school muscle cars, the Jealous singer also likes modern-day hybrids in the form of the Fisker Karma. For this hybrid beauty on wheels, Jonas shelled out $103,000. The Karma gets its power from a 2.0-liter Inline-4 engine along with an electric motor to produce 403 horsepower and 960 lb-ft of torque.

In exactly six seconds, it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph. The Karma also can reach a top speed of 125 mph and has a one-speed transmission.

2. Mercedes-Benz Maybach S650

Considered to be an icon of luxury, Jonas also paid around $203,545 for a Mercedes-Benz Maybach S650 as a gift to his wife, Priyanka Chopra. The couple celebrated the success of the single, Sucker.

The Maybach S650 is built with a 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged V12 powertrain. It produces 621 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque. Designed with a seven-speed automatic transmission, it can reach a maximum speed of 155 mph. On the other hand, it only requires a little over 4½ seconds to move from 0 to 60 mph.

1. Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge

Retailing in the market for $401,500, the most expensive car in Jonas' collection is a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge. The Cullinan Black Badge is equipped with a 6.7-liter twin-turbo V12 powertrain. It produces 563 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque.

With an eight\-speed automatic transmission, the Cullinan Black Badge can go as fast as 155 mph. It takes less than five seconds for this luxurious masterpiece to go from 0 to 60 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Nick Jonas' incredible $854K car collection.