Paris Hilton is known as a pop culture icon for many. Aside from her family's decorated history, Hilton has also done plenty of work on television. With Hilton's major fame, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a famous Hollywood personality like her owns? Well, wonder no more. Here's Paris Hilton's insane $2.9 million car collection, with photos.

With plenty of works on television and her family's hotel empire, Hilton can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hilton has a net worth of around $300 million. No wonder Hilton could afford to have a surrogate for her children. With plenty of wealth to unload, Hilton splurged on some dream cars to fill up her garage, according to sources.

10. BMW i8

While BMWs are usually a dream car for many, it's surprisingly the cheapest car in Hilton's garage at $147,500. Hilton owns a BMW i8, which is powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged inline gas motor along with the assistance of two electric motors.

It produces 369 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque. Thanks to a six-speed automatic transmission, it can go full speed at 155 mph. Moreover, it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just a little more than four seconds.

9. Ferrari California T

Next up on this list is Hilton's Ferrari California T, which costs $196,450. Built with a 4.2-liter V8 engine, it produces 454 horsepower and 357 lb-ft of torque. Equipped with a seven-speed dual automatic transmission, it can reach a full speed of 193 mph. In terms of acceleration, it can go from 0 to 60 mph in exactly four seconds.

8. Bentley Continental GT

Hilton's fans may recognize this car, as it was the same Bentley Continental GT she gifted herself for Christmas. Purchasing this car cost the hotel heiress $202,500. Powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, it produces 542 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque.

When it comes to acceleration, it has no problems going from 0 to 60 mph in under four seconds. Moreover, this masterpiece can reach a maximum speed of 198 mph.

7. Bentley Continental GTC

Another Bentley convertible in her garage is the Bentley Continental GTC, which retails for around $222,085. Deriving its power from a 4.0 twin-turbocharged V8 engine, it produces 542 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque. With an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, its speed can peak at 198 mph. And in just four seconds, it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph.

6. Ferrari 458 Italia

The second Ferrari in Hilton's garage is a Ferrari 458 Italia, which is priced in the market for $245,000. Designed with a 4.5-liter V8 engine, it produces 562 horsepower and 398 lb-ft of torque. The Ferrari 458 has no problems with speed, capable of going as fast as 202 mph. On the other hand, it can also accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in less than 3½ seconds.

5. McLaren MP4-12C Spider

As a fan of flashy cars, it isn't surprising that Hilton had to get a McLaren MP4-12C Spider, even if it costs $265,750. The McLaren MP4-12C Spider gets its power from a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V8 powertrain. It produces 592 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque.

When it comes to speed, it can drive for a maximum of 204 mph with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. In addition to this, acceleration-wise, it can go from 0 to 60 mph in just a little over three seconds.

4. McLaren 650S

Not only does Hilton have the McLaren MP4-12C Spider, but she also owns a McLaren 650S, which retails for $309,000. The McLaren 650S is built in with a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine as well.

However, it produces 641 horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque. While also designed with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, it can accelerate slightly faster at exactly three seconds and speed up to 207 mph.

3. Rolls-Royce Ghost

Considered to be an icon of luxury, Hilton owns a Rolls-Royce Ghost, which cost her $340,500. This luxury work of art can reach a top speed of 155 mph with the assistance of its eight-speed automatic transmission. It produces 563 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine.

2. Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren

Even Hilton couldn't resist the beauty of a Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren, which is valued in the market for $497,750. This luxurious beauty can produce 617 horsepower and 575 lb-ft of torque with a 5.4-liter V8 engine.

Moreover, in terms of speed, it has no problems with going 208 mph. On the other hand, the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren can also accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just a little more than three seconds.

1. Lexus LFA

Sold in the market for $517,800, the most expensive car in Hilton's car collection is a Lexus LFA. Sourcing its power from a 4.8-liter V10 engine, it produces 552 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque. Its six-speed clutch automatic transmission paves the way for it to go as fast as 202 mph. On the other hand, in just 3.6 seconds, it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Paris Hilton's insane $2.9 million car collection.