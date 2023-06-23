Oh I'm sorry, was that headline misleading? Did you mean to stumble upon pics of Rihanna in a negligee? Well sorry for the tease but it seemed fitting for a story about lingerie. Rihanna announced Hillary Super will be taking over as the new CEO for her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand effective on Monday.

The move is intended to have the company evolve beyond e-commerce and into other markets. Rihanna, who co-owns the company along with investors like LVMH, had been the CEO since she founded the lingerie line in 2018. Hillary Super comes from Anthropologie Group (which owns the Anthropologie retail company), where she served as Global CEO since 2017.

Super took to her Instagram to make it official: “Really pleased to finally be able to share that I am joining SavageXFenty as CEO and board member. New chapter starts Monday!”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

She also shared a link to an exclusive article about the corporate change on Vogue Business.

Rihanna's net worth is estimated to be more than $1.4 billion dollars. She will remain at the company in a leadership role as executive chair. Besides being a pop superstar, Rihanna has long been hailed as a fashion icon. Just this week she was spotted at the Louis Vuitton Fashion Show in Paris, wearing a chic ensemble to highlight her baby bump. No doubt she has her hands full with her music career, other business ventures, parenthood and a busy social calendar, so needing to hire a CEO for her lingerie brand was an inevitable next step for eventual Rihanna world domination.