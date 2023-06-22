It's pretty rare for LeBron James to draw silly fouls or create unnecessary contact when he's on the court, but this is the offseason and LeBron just found himself charged with the ultimate social faux pas — unprompted belly rub of a pregnant woman, and it's Rihanna no less!

In his defense, Rihanna's belly is on full display in a midriff-baring chic jumpsuit ensemble. And when LeBron James sees something basketball-shaped right in front of him, his instincts are probably to grab it. Also, he and Rihanna are old friends and her reaction was interpreted by many online as loving and appreciative. But there's also a hint of “ugh, seriously, a belly rub?” in this writer's humble opinion.

Rihanna and LeBron James at Louis Vuitton show backstage 🥺🤍 pic.twitter.com/q6lhe7jSXV — 𝖌𝖆𝖇𝖗𝖎𝖊𝖑 (@gabgonebad) June 22, 2023

Either way, Rihanna and James seemed happy to bump into each other backstage at the A-list fashion event in Paris. James has been in France the past few days enjoying a vacation during the Lakers' offseason. Besides seeing Rihanna, James has also reportedly met up with Draymond Green for a meal, according to TMZ.

No word on whether LeBron James has committed any other social faux pas on his France trip, like double-dipping in the shared plate meal he ordered with Draymond, or getting croissant crumbs on the Mona Lisa at the Louvre. But here's hoping he comes back soon to get Bronny packed up for college and to get himself ready for another NBA season and run at the Finals. Or at least to get him away from Rihanna‘s pregnant belly.