Rosé, also known as Roseanne Park, is a well-known singer, especially in the K-pop scene. She is one of the members of the hit Korean girl group BLACKPINK. Given Rosé's popularity, have you ever wondered what kind of cars she drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Rosé's awesome $407K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rosé has a net worth of around $20 million. With a successful music career, Rosé filled up her garage with some luxurious and classy vehicles, as per sources.

5. Chrysler 300 S

For more photos, click here

The cheapest car in Rosé's car collection is a Chrysler 300 S, which is valued in the market for $42,000. The Chrysler 300 S is a luxury sedan that possesses sharp features. Moreover, its main attraction is its lavish interior, highlighted by its cabin. The Chrysler 300 S also offers a solid list of amenities while putting a premium on comfort and safety.

The Chrysler 300 S is powered by a 3.6-liter V6 engine. This allows it to produce 300 horsepower and 264 lb-ft of torque. Equipped with an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Chrysler 300 S can reach a maximum speed of 131 mph. In addition to this, the Chrysler 300 S can also go from 0 to 60 mph in just a little over six seconds.

4. Mercedes-Benz V class

For more photos, click here

Next up on this list is Rosé's Mercedes-Benz V Class. Similar to her fellow BLACKPINK members, Jisoo and Lisa, Rosé also felt like she needed to get this luxury van for herself.

The Mercedes-Benz V Class should come in handy, especially when she needs a comfy and spacious vehicle to relax during her rides. Moreover, it can also accommodate Rosé's personal staff. For this luxury van, the On the Ground singer shelled out around $65,000.

The Mercedes-Benz V Class derives its power from a 2.0-liter V220 Diesel engine. This allows it to produce 163 horsepower and 279 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, this top-tier van can also go from a standstill position to 60 mph in a hair below 12 seconds. In terms of speed, the Mercedes-Benz V Class can attain a top speed of 121 mph, and it has a seven-speed automatic transmission.

3. Cadillac Escalade

For more photos, click here

Another luxury car in Rosé's garage is a top-of-the-line SUV in the form of the Cadillac Escalade. For this luxury SUV, Rosé paid around $88,000.

The Escalade is a staple among Hollywood celebrities due to its lavish interior that should treat any owner like royalty. Given that Rosé skyrocketed from the K-pop scene to world class, the Escalade easily fits the bill for Rosé to travel with class and elegance.

The Cadillac Escalade is built in with a 6.2-liter V8 powertrain. This allows it to produce 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. With a 10-speed automatic transmission, the Escalade can go as fast as 125 mph. Moreover, it only requires less than six seconds for this elite SUV to move from a standstill position to 60 mph.

2. Land Rover Range Rover

For more photos, click here

Speaking of luxury SUVs, Rosé also owns a Land Rover Range Rover, which made the K-pop star take out $90,000 from her pockets. Like the Escalade, the Range Rover is also a staple among Hollywood A-listers.

It provides a modern interior with advanced features, allowing any owner to feel the utmost comfort. Furthermore, the Range Rover also comes in handy for long road trips that may require passing through some unforgiving terrain thanks to its off-roading capabilities.

The Range Rover gets its power from a 3.0-liter supercharged V6 engine. This allows it to produce 380 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque. It only requires a little more than 5½ seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph. In addition to this, the Range Rover can speed up to 135 mph, and it has an eight-speed automatic transmission.

1. Mercedes-Benz S-Class

For more photos, click here

The priciest car in Rosé's collection comes in the form of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. For this luxurious masterpiece on wheels, the Alive singer coughed up $122,000. The Mercedes-Benz S-Class is designed with comfort in mind. Furthermore, its classy exterior makes it an easy pick, especially for important award ceremonies and momentous events.

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class produces 449 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque, thanks to a 4.7-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. When it comes to speed, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class can reach a top speed of 130 mph. Moreover, less than five seconds is required to go from 0 to 60 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Rosé's awesome $407K car collection.