Rose Leslie has a surprising car collection. Leslie rose to fame thanks to her memorable role as Ygritte in the hit television series Game of Thrones, where Leslie met her husband, Kit Harrington. Since then, Leslie has appeared on the big screens, including The Last Witch Hunter, Honeymoon, and Morgan.

Given Leslie's accomplishments as an actress, have you ever wondered what kind of cars she drives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Rose Leslie's surprising $102K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Leslie has a net worth of around $4 million. With a successful acting career, Leslie decided to pick up a few luxury cars for her daily use. In fact, the Game of Thrones actress owns an interesting garage, which is composed of a luxury coupe, a full-sized SUV, and an old-school SUV.

3. 1990 Land Rover V8

For more photos, click here

Retailing in the market for an average price of $5,170, according to online outlets, the cheapest car in Leslie's collection is a 1990 Land Rover V8. Some of Leslie's fans may be familiar with her Land Rover V8. This was the very car used for Leslie's wedding with Kit Harrington. While it's the cheapest car in Leslie's garage, it certainly holds plenty of memories for the actress.

Although the Land Rover V8 is an old-school car, this SUV is still capable of performing up to par. In fact, one of its greatest benefits is its power.

While there isn't a lot of space in terms of the interior, the Land Rover V8 should still come in handy for rougher roads due to its off-roading capabilities. Nonetheless, its timeless performance bolds well for the marriage of Leslie and Harrington.

The Land Rover V8 has no problems with acceleration. It's capable of going from standstill position to 60 mph in a little over 11½ seconds. In addition to this, this old-school SUV can reach a maximum speed of 110 mph.

2. Infiniti Q60

For more photos, click here

While Leslie owns a Land Rover V8, The Last Witch Hunter actress did get a more modern car in the form of the Infiniti Q60. The Q60 is easily an eye catcher thanks to its sporty look. Furthermore, it also possesses an elite performance to match while having a respectable fuel efficiency for a luxury coupe. For the Q60, Leslie took out $44,000 from her pockets

In terms of features, the Q60 is easy to maneuver given that it's already built with some advanced technology. As a result, the driving experience is desirable at the very least. As an added bonus, Leslie should have no problems driving in style while taking this one for a spin around the city. Given the features of the Q60, it's easy to see why the Vigil actress had to get one for herself.

The Q60 gets its power from a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine. This allows it to produce 300 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. On the other hand, it relies on a seven-speed auto-shift manual transmission.

This luxury coupe also can go as fast as 155 mph, making it the fastest car in Leslie's collection. When it comes to acceleration, the Infiniti Q60 is capable of moving from 0 to 60 mph in just a hair below 5½ seconds.

1. Chevrolet Suburban

For more photos, click here

The second SUV in Leslie's collection is the Chevrolet Suburban. Unlike the Land Rover V8, the Suburban is a more modern full-sized SUV. For this top-of-the-line SUV, the Honeymoon star shelled out around $52,800. In fact, the Suburban can also be found in the garages of many Hollywood celebrities.

One of the highlights of the Suburban is its size. Interior-wise, transporting bulkier items shouldn't be a problem thanks to its massive cargo space. Furthermore, there's enough legroom as part of its lavish interior, providing the utmost comfort for its passengers.

As an added bonus, there are also plenty of amenities to enjoy, giving Leslie a good chance to relax after a tiring shoot during the commute.

The Suburban is built with a 5.3-liter V8 powertrain. This allows it to produce 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque. In addition to this, the Suburban only requires a tad bit over seven seconds to go from a standstill position to 60 mph. This top-of-the-line full-sized SUV can also speed up to 113 mph, and it has a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Rose Leslie's surprising $102K car collection.