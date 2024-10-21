Shawn Michaels has an incredible car collection. Also known as Michael Shawn Hickenbottom, Michaels is a decorated wrestler, having won multiple championships in his career. Furthermore, he has also worked with some of the most successful wrestlers in the industry, including Triple H, The Undertaker, Ric Flair, John Cena, and even Randy Orton.

Nowadays, he continues to make an impact in the WWE by serving as the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative in WWE NXT. Given Shawn Michaels' positive impact in the WWE, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Shawn Michaels' incredible $150K+ car collection, with photos.

Shawn Michaels was one of the biggest stars in the WWE. As a result, it isn't surprising that he was highly paid to wrestle. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Shawn Michaels has a net worth of around $10 million. With extra cash to spare, it isn't surprising that he decided to purchase some of his dream cars, according to sources.

4. Kawasaki UTV

The cheapest car in Shawn Michaels' collection is a Kawasaki UTV, which is valued to be around $10,500. There's no question that the former WWE wrestler enjoys the outdoors. In fact, the WWE legend even hosted an outdoors show called Shawn Michaels’ MacMillan River Adventures, according to reports.

In order to engage in outdoor activities, Shawn Michaels utilizes his Kawasaki UTV for its ability to go through the toughest terrain while being able to navigate his way through tight spaces. It certainly comes in handy for an outdoor junkie like the former WWE world champion.

The Kawasaki UTV is powered by a V-Twin 617cc Engine. This allows it to produce 48 horsepower and 35 lb-ft of torque. Thanks to a Continuous Variable Transmission, it can reach a full speed of 46 mph.

3. GM Truck

Speaking of outdoor activities, while the Kawasaki UTV is best for maneuvering tight corners, Shawn Michaels also owns a GM Truck for more extreme outings. The GM Truck can easily transport some bulky cargo while also being able to pass through the most unforgiving terrains due to its off-roading capabilities.

The GM Truck is tough as nails with the looks to match. Given the features of this pickup truck, it certainly fits well with a seasoned wrestling Hall of Famer like Shawn Michaels. For this pickup truck, Shawn Michaels took out $39,000 from his pockets.

The GM Truck derives its power from a 5.3-liter V8 engine. With a powerful engine, it produces 355 horsepower and 282 lb-ft of torque. In just under seven seconds, it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph. On the other hand, its 10-speed automatic transmission allows it to reach a top speed of 98 mph.

2. 1996 Magnum P1 Ferrari 308 GTS

Sold in the market for as much as $100,000, the 1996 Magnum P1 Ferrari 308 GTS is the most expensive car in Shawn Michaels' collection. Like nearly everyone else in the world, owning a Ferrari is a boyhood dream. The same can be said for the Heartbreak Kid.

When Michaels was finally finding his footing in the WWE, the WWE legend decided to pick up a 1996 Magnum P1 Ferrari 308 GTS .

The 1996 Magnum P1 Ferrari 308 GTS was a symbol of luxury while also sporting a sporty look that made it one of the most coveted super cars in the market. Moreover, its design and top-of-the-line performance easily makes it stand out on the streets. In fact, not a lot of cars in the market can keep in step with the 1996 Magnum P1 Ferrari 308 GTS.

The 1996 Magnum P1 Ferrari 308 GTS sources its power from a 2.9-liter V8 engine. It produces 252 horsepower and 209 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, in just a little more than six seconds, it can easily accelerate from 0 to 60 mph.

Equipped with a five-speed manual transmission, the 1996 Magnum P1 Ferrari 308 GTS can go as fast as 158 mph, making it the fastest car in Shawn Michaels' collection.

1. MRA Hunting 14 Custom Hot Rod

The final car in Shawn Michaels' collection is a unique MRA Hunting 14 Custom Hot Rod. Unfortunately, it's unknown how much the iconic WWE wrestler paid for this custom beauty. However, it easily stands out for its special design. Moreover, it's the same vehicle that made an appearance in the TXmotorspeed, Summer stampede, where it finished in third place.

The MRA Hunting 14 Custom Hot Rod was built with a 5.7-liter V8 engine. This allows it to produce 370 horsepower and 380 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, a six-speed manual transmission paves the way for it to speed up to 130 mph. On the other hand, it only takes 3.8 seconds for it to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph.

Although it's certainly a unique collection, it's one of Shawn Michaels' proudest possessions. In fact, he also allows his son Cameron to take it for a spin while racing the very same car.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Shawn Michaels' incredible $150K+ car collection.