The Undertaker has an amazing car collection. The Undertaker, whose real name is Mark William Calaway, is a decorated wrestler who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Aside from winning several world championships, The Undertaker is also known for his dominant run in Wrestlemania pay-per-view events, going undefeated at one point in his storied WWE career.

Given The Undertaker’s influence and impact in the wrestling industry, have you ever what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. This article features The Undertaker’s amazing $451K car collection, with photos.

Given that The Undertaker was one of the biggest attractions in the WWE, it isn’t surprising that the WWE legend made a good living out of wrestling. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, The Undertaker has a net worth of around $17 million. With plenty of cash to spend, it isn’t surprising that he decided to splurge on a few cars to fill The Undertaker’s car collection, as per sources.

5. 1978 Mercedes-Benz W123

The cheapest car in The Undertaker’s collection is a 1978 Mercedes-Benz W123, which costs around $13,710. However, this classic beauty isn’t cheap by any means, especially during its time. Call The Undertaker old school, but the 1978 Mercedes-Benz W123 certainly deserves a place in the WWE legend’s garage.

The 1978 Mercedes-Benz W123 produces 93 horsepower and 117 lb-ft of torque thanks to its 2.0-liter naturally aspirated Inline-4 engine. Furthermore, designed with a five-speed manual transmission, it can reach a top speed of 99 mph. It can also accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in a little over 15 seconds.

4. Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

Last year, The Undertaker revealed that he loved spending his time in the outdoors, doing some hunting or fishing, based on reports.

As a result, it isn’t surprising that the WWE Hall of Famer owns a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, which is valued around $42,000. The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon is a great choice for any outdoorsman thanks to its ability to go through the roughest terrain.

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon is powered by a 3.6-liter V6 engine. It produces 285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, in just a hairline below six seconds, it can easily accelerate from a standstill position to 60 mph. On the other hand, it can go as fast as 112 mph with the help of its six-speed manual transmission.

3. Chevrolet Tahoe

The Undertaker isn’t a small man by any means, standing at 6’10 and weighing 309 pounds. Given his bulky frame, it was quite practical for him to get a premium SUV like the Chevrolet Tahoe. Sold in the market for around $52,000, the Chevy Tahoe offers a roomy interior that should easily provide The Undertaker some comfortable rides.

The Chevy Tahoe derives its power from a 5.3-liter V8 engine. It produces 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque. On the other hand, it takes nearly eight seconds for this top-tier SUV to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph. It’s also capable of driving up to 155 mph with the assistance of its 10-speed automatic transmission.

2. Mercedes-Benz G-Class

The third top-of-the-line SUV in The Undertaker’s collection is a Mercedes-Benz G-Class. As an outdoorsman, it was a good idea for the former WWE World Champion to have another option when he wants to enjoy the outdoors.

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class gives him another excellent choice. Valued in the market for around $140,950, it’s a lavish SUV that offers comfortable drives while also being able to pass through the most unforgiving terrain.

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class sources its power from a 4.0-liter twin-turbo-charged V8 engine. It produces 416 horsepower and 450 lb-ft of torque. On the other hand, it can easily accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just a little more than five seconds. In terms of speed, thanks to a nine-speed automatic transmission, it can go full speed at 155 mph.

1. Bentley Continental GT

Sold in the market for $202,500, the most expensive car in The Undertaker’s collection is a Bentley Continental GT. The Bentley Continental GT oozes of luxury and elite performance. As a result, it’s one of the most coveted vehicles in the market. In fact, not a lot of its counterparts can match the benefits of the Bentley Continental GT.

Built with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo-charged V8 engine, it produces 542 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque. When it comes to speed, the Bentley Continental GT can peak at 208 mph, making it the fastest car in The Undertaker’s collection. On the other hand, it only takes fewer than four seconds for this masterpiece to go from 0 to 60 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on The Undertaker’s amazing $451K car collection.