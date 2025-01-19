Much like Chiefs fan, LeBron James was extremely proud of his fellow Ohio native, Travis Kelce, after Kansas City's 23-14 win over the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round. Kelce had a game for the record books as he pulled in seven catches for 117 yards and a touchdown, making NFL history by becoming the first player ever to have 100-plus receptions in seven straight seasons, including the postseason. Not only that, but he also broke Jerry Rice’s record for the most 100-yard postseason games, now holding the record with nine. With such an amazing performance, James couldn’t help but give Kelce props for the epic showing.

“Congrats brother!! NFL record for most 100 rec yard games (9),” James posted on X (formerly Twitter) to praise Kelce.

Kelce really came through when the Chiefs needed him most. Even though his regular season wasn’t his best, recording just 823 yards and three touchdowns, which are both career lows since his rookie year, he stepped up huge when it counted. He even had his longest postseason catch yet, a 49-yard beauty in the second quarter, once again proving he can deliver on the big stage.

What makes it even more impressive is that Kelce only had 823 yards in the regular season, but he still finished with 97 receptions. Kelce is a different gravy when it comes to the playoffs. The 35-year-old hit 2,000 career postseason receiving yards, becoming just the second player in NFL history to reach that milestone after Rice. Kelce also set another record with 14 straight playoff games of 70-plus receiving yards. He’s been phenomenal in the postseason, and with that touchdown, he’s now only two away from matching Rice’s record of 22 career postseason touchdowns.

James wasn't the only one who heaped praise on the Chiefs' tight end. In the postgame interview, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes praised Kelce’s ability to shine when the stakes are highest and gave a tight response to Kelce's haters. “You know eight-seven was gonna show up whenever [there’s] a big-time moment, and he did that,” Mahomes said, referencing Kelce’s number. “I mean, everybody was asking, ‘Where’s Travis Kelce at?’ And I think he showed the world where he's at.” With the Divisional Round now done and dusted, Kelce will be eyeing the AFC Championship Game and hoping to break more postseason records.