Discover Nicolas Jackson's heartfelt tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo as he secures his first career hat-trick for Chelsea.

In a dazzling display of skill and heartfelt tribute to his idol Cristiano Ronaldo, Nicolas Jackson, the rising star of Chelsea's striking force, left an indelible mark in a recent clash against Tottenham Hotspur, securing his inaugural career hat-trick and capturing the hearts of fans at Stamford Bridge.

Jackson's third goal in the commanding 4-1 victory over Tottenham showcased his innate talent and paid homage to his childhood hero, Cristiano Ronaldo. As he sprinted towards jubilant Chelsea supporters, Jackson unleashed Ronaldo's signature ‘Siu' celebration, a touching homage to the Portuguese legend.

In a candid conversation with The Telegraph, Jackson unraveled the poignant influence Ronaldo held in his formative years. From playing football barefoot until age 16 to crafting his homemade Ronaldo jersey inscribed with a pen, the Senegalese forward's journey resonates deeply with his idol's impact.

Jackson shared his childhood adoration: “When I was growing up, I loved Cristiano Ronaldo. I had his name on a shirt that I always wore. Not an actual shirt because they are expensive, so you don’t buy them. But I had a shirt that I put 7, Ronaldo on with a pen. I did it myself when I was a kid.”

Recreating Ronaldo's moves extended beyond mere fandom; it became a part of Jackson's footballing identity. “Of course, I would pretend to be him, but it was difficult to watch his games because you needed to pay. We would go to my friend’s house, everybody. We would watch in a large group, never with one person in the house. All my friends, we’d all go to one house to watch Real Madrid,” he reminisced.

The historic hat trick against Tottenham sparked a pledge from Jackson, reserving the ‘Siu' celebration exclusively for such extraordinary feats. “I always did his celebration, even when I was at Villarreal and I scored two goals. So when I got a hat trick, I had to do it. Now I’ll only do it for hat-tricks, not every goal,” Jackson affirmed.

Since joining Chelsea from Villarreal, Jackson's impact has been immense, notching up 17 goals across various competitions. His recent goal-scoring spree, including a pivotal strike against Manchester City, underscores his pivotal role in the team's success.

As Chelsea readies for their imminent showdown against Newcastle United, all eyes will be on Jackson. Should he replicate his awe-inspiring performance, the fervent atmosphere at St. James' Park might witness another exhilarating ‘Siu' celebration, marking another defining moment in the burgeoning career of this remarkable striker. With his cherished match ball proudly on display at home, Jackson remains resolute in carving out more unforgettable moments on his footballing odyssey, each goal a testament to his unwavering dedication and love for the beautiful game.