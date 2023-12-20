Chelsea faced a setback as midfielder Enzo Fernandez was substituted off in their Carabao Cup quarter-final clash against Newcastle United

In a surprising turn of events at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea faced a setback as midfielder Enzo Fernandez was substituted off by manager Mauricio Pochettino after just 31 minutes in their Carabao Cup quarter-final clash against Newcastle United, reported by GOAL. The Blues found themselves trailing 1-0 at halftime, intensifying the challenge they faced in the high-stakes encounter.

Newcastle seized the lead shortly after the quarter-hour mark, setting the stage for a tense battle. However, attention shifted to Chelsea's midfield as Pochettino decided to replace the Argentine World Cup winner with striker Armando Broja at the 31st-minute mark. While no visible injury was apparent, the Sky Sports commentary team disclosed that Fernandez had been feeling unwell during the game, prompting Pochettino's strategic substitution.

Post-match, Pochettino confirmed Fernandez's condition, stating, “He felt sick. He didn't feel well before the game, and then when he started to play, it wasn't going well. He asked to come out because he wasn't feeling well.” The unexpected turn of events raised concerns among Chelsea fans, with Fernandez walking off the pitch alongside assistant manager Jesus Perez and other staff members.

Despite Fernandez's early departure, Chelsea rallied and secured a dramatic penalty victory at Stamford Bridge. Mykhailo Mudryk's late equalizer, capitalizing on an error from Kieran Trippier, fueled Chelsea's comeback. The victory, however, came with a bittersweet taste, as Fernandez was visibly emotional at full time, potentially due to missing out on a crucial moment in Chelsea's season.

As Chelsea navigates the challenges ahead, including their next fixtures, fans will anxiously await updates on Fernandez's health and availability for future matches. The resilience displayed in the face of adversity could prove pivotal for the Blues in their quest for success this season.