Ever since Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese played against each other in the 2023 national championship game and Reese went viral for her taunting of Clark as LSU closed in on the win, many have believed that there was animosity between the two. Recently, Clark and Reese played together at the WNBA All-Star Game, and Cheryl Miller believes that them playing together and being together throughout the event shuts down that narrative.

“Those two (Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark) being on the floor (together) shattered whatever narrative people were trying to push,” Cheryl Miller said on the Mark Jackson show. “Ain't no animosity. I mean, it was fun while it lasted, but these guys, all they want to do is win, and seeing interact off the court and shootaround and everything else, it was fun, it was a lot of fun guys, and it was such a blessing to be a part of it.”

Miller is right that there are people who like to pit the two players against each other, but really, both are huge when it comes to the growth of the WNBA. Caitlin Clark is arguably the biggest star when it comes to fan attention in the league, but Angel Reese has brought attention to the league as well. Both are budding starts who will continue to bring attention. Hopefully, we will see a lot of battles in the future with the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky.

Cheryl Miller breaks down Angel Reese's game

Miller is in awe of Reese's game, particularly from an offensive rebounding standpoint.

“Angel Reese guys, I don't know how she does it,” Miller said on the Mark Jackson Show. “She doesn't jump out the gym. She's not like your 6'6″-6'5″ which gives her a height advantage or length advantage. So it has to be here (points to the heart), it has to be here (points to the head), because I've never seen someone offensively rebound better than her, better than her. And she reminds me of that mentality of Dennis Rodman. Anything around the rim, loose around that she gonna get, she gonna find a way. She just, and they used to call him, ‘he has a nose for the ball,' no, it's just something in them that every loose ball, they gonna find a way. Runs the floor, great hands, understanding.”

Hopefully Reese can continue playing at a high level, as the Sky are on the playoff bubble and need every win they can get.