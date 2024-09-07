During Friday night's 99-88 loss to the Minnesota Lynx, star Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark had a NSFW reaction to a potential missed foul call. Late in the third quarter, with her team down 70-60, Clark walked to the Fever bench irate over the non-call, according to ClutchPoints on X, formerly Twitter.

“Call the f*cking foul!” Clark reportedly said as she stormed off the call.

Friday night's loss dropped the Fever to 18-17 on the season, although Clark tried her best to help lead Indiana to victory. She scored 25 points on 8 of 21 shooting, and also notched eight assists and eight rebounds. Not quite a triple double, but still a strong effort from the Rookie of the Year frontrunner. The former Iowa Hawkeye played 36 minutes, second best on the team behind fellow guard Kelsey Mitchell. Although Clark, Mitchell and their squad led 50-45 at halftime, Lynx forward Napheesa Collier scored nine of her team's opening 20 points in the second half to take a lead they would never relinquish.

Caitlin Clark, Fever on prepping for upcoming playoff effort

During her inaugural season in the WNBA, Clark has set multiple records while blazing her path through the league. The Fever are 10-6 at home, and 8-11 on the road. They have five regular season games left, including two against the 2023 WNBA Champions Las Vegas Aces. On Sunday, they square off against the Atlanta Dream, who are one of two teams vying for the last playoff spot. Indiana, led by Clark and 2022 number one overall pick Aaliyah Boston, have already clinched their postseason spot.

The playoff berth is the Fever's first since 2016, and Clark looks to be the third number one overall pick to win the WNBA Championship in their first year. Tina Thompson (1997 with the Houston Comets) and Maya Moore (2011 with the Minnesota Lynx) were the first two women to accomplish that goal.

Fever looking to capture second title in franchise history

The team has appeared in the WNBA Finals three times in franchise history, in 2009, 2012 and 2015. The 2012 squad won the organization's only title, led by Women's Basketball Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings. Another first overall pick like Boston and Clark, the former University of Tennessee star played her entire career with the Fever. She also served as President of the WNBA Players Association from 2012 to 2016. If Clark and Boston can be just as successful as Catchings was for the franchise, then Fever leadership and their fans will be very happy.

The team has already clinched their first postseason since Catchings retired, and they will look to set new franchise records in their latest attempt to push through the gauntlet. Will those efforts ultimately lead to capturing the second title in Indiana history? The odds might be against Clark, Boston and their teammates, but don't count them out just yet.