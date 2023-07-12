Chicago Fire and CF Montreal lock horns in the MLS! Catch the MLS odds series here, featuring our Chicago Fire-CF Montreal prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Chicago (6-8-7) is in dismal form this season, blasting 27 goals to capture 26 points in 21 games. The Fire have split results in two games this July, but they will rely on their recent success against Nashville last timeout.

Montreal (8-2-11) have the same points as the hosts, but they have two more wins and two fewer goals conceded. Montreal is currently on a three-game winless run, scoring blanks on those occasions.

Here are the Chicago Fire-CF Montreal soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLS Odds: Chicago Fire-CF Montreal Odds

Chicago Fire: -125

CF Montreal: +340

Draw: +280

Over 2.5 Goals: -128

Under 2.5 Goals: +106

How to Watch Chicago Fire vs. CF Montreal

TV: N/A

Stream: MLS Season Pass, Apple TV, Bet365

Time: 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT

Why Chicago Fire Can Beat CF Montreal

The Chicago Fire have faced difficulties throughout the current season, but they have shown signs of improvement in recent weeks. Despite currently sitting in 11th place, just below the playoff line on goal difference, they are determined to make a statement in their upcoming match.

In their previous game against Nashville, the Men in Red managed to secure a somewhat unexpected 1-0 victory in Illinois, with Fabian Herbers scoring the only goal. Chicago made the best out f their 42% ball possession, six shots, and two corner kicks in the game. This triumph came as a quick response to their 3-1 loss to Orlando City. With Herbers leading the charge, the team is undoubtedly filled with confidence as they prepare for their Thursday clash.

After a hard-fought 1-0 win over Nashville, the Chicago Fire will seek to provide their fans with another reason to celebrate as they face CF Montreal at Soldier Field. Under the guidance of Frank Klopas, the team has triumphed in three of their last four MLS matches, matching the number of victories they had achieved in their previous 19 outings. Chicago hopes to take all three points to propel their 3-6-1 home record.

Unfortunately, Chris Mueller will be sidelined for the rest of the season due to a hip injury. Additionally, Javier Casas has suffered a leg injury that will keep him out for an extended period. Federico Navarro, Wyatt Omsberg, and Victor Bezerra are also out with leg injuries.

On a positive note, defender Arnaud Souquet has returned from suspension. The likes of Kei Kamara, Maren Haile-Selassie, Kacper Przybylko, and Xherdan Shaqiri are expected to add to their goal tallies. Souquet, Shaqiri, and Brian Gutierrez have a combined 10 assists for the club and will be making more in this match.

Why CF Montreal Can Beat Chicago Fire

CF Montreal currently sits in ninth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and has had a challenging season so far. The team currently holds the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. In their last three matches, Montreal has been unable to secure a win, earning just one point from a draw against Charlotte and suffering defeats against Atlanta and New York City.

Although Hernán Losada's side enjoyed consecutive victories in June, they have started July with two consecutive 1-0 defeats. Following their recent 1-0 loss to Atlanta United at Stade Saputo, where they had 57% ball possession, 15 total shots, three corner kicks, and 23 throw-ins, Montreal aims to bounce back from their offensive struggles in this upcoming match. Montreal's away from will be challenged this time, as they only have a 1-2-8 record on the road, scoring five goals and giving up 24.

Despite their struggles, the Impact will bank on their historical success over the hosts. CF Montreal has a strong track record against Chicago Fire, winning 12 out of the 25 matches played between the two teams, while Chicago Fire has secured seven victories. Montreal has been unbeaten in the past five face-offs, which includes back-to-back season sweeps where they scored 10 goals and kept three clean sheets.

On the other hand, the away team will face challenges as both Lassi Lappalainen and Rommel Quioto are sidelined with injuries, and Mathieu Choiniere is a major doubt. Additionally, Zachary Brault-Guillard and Aaron Herrera will miss out due to international duties.

Losada will be handing the offensive keys to either Nnamdi Chinonso Offor, Mathieu Choiniere, Mason Toye, and Bryce Duke, who all have nine combined goals. Herrera, Choiniere, Ariel Lassiter, and Ibrahim Sunusi have eight combined assists for the Canadian squad.

Final Chicago Fire-CF Montreal Prediction & Pick

Final Chicago Fire-CF Montreal Prediction & Pick: