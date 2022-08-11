2 Chiefs first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season

The Kansas City Chiefs offense will look different this year after the Tyreek Hill trade shook up the unit this offseason. The first Chiefs depth chart recently came out ahead of the team’s first preseason game against the Chicago Bears. While there aren’t many surprises now, the preseason games combined with players’ performance in Chief training camp could lead to a Chiefs roster shakeup before Week 1. If that happens, here are two first-stringers in danger of losing their starting jobs ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

Chiefs first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs in 2022

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

To replace Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs roster now includes offseason additions JuJu Smith-Schuster (from the Pittsburgh Steelers), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (from the Green Bay Packers), and rookie second-round pick Skyy Moore (from Western Michigan).

The first Chiefs depth chart of the season has Smith-Schuster and Valdes-Scantling as the Nos. 1 and 2 WRs on the Chiefs roster.

All reports out of Chiefs training camp are that Smith-Schuster looks like he will be Patrick Mahomes’ favorite wideout target this season. And while Valdes-Scantling hasn’t done much wrong in camp, Moore is looking better and better all the time.

Skyy Moore isn’t Tyreek Hill, but he is a smaller receiver who can play inside, outside, or even at running back — where Andy Reid is lining him up in camp at times. USA Today reports that the rookie is “making highlight-reel plays on offense,” and “earning the trust of his quarterbacks.”

If Moore continues to show out at Chiefs training camp, he will earn more reps and more targets within the Chiefs offense.

Kansas City lined up with three WRs 67% of the time in 2021, which was one of the higher percentages in the league, per Sharp Football Stats. So, no matter who “starts” on the Chiefs roster, at least three wideouts will get a lot of playing time.

That said, Marquez Valdes-Scantling has a real chance of losing his “starting” spot as the team’s No. 2 target with Skyy Moore lurking behind him.

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Clyde Edwards-Helaire is a talented back, and the Chiefs drafted him in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft to be the long-term solution at the position.

Although Edwards-Helaire put up solid numbers when he’s played (1,320 rushing yards, 55 catches for 426 yards, and 11 total touchdowns in his career), he’s already missed 10 games in two seasons. The former LSU standout can also be inconsistent at times, especially in the passing game.

Right now on the Chiefs depth chart, Jerick McKinnon and Ronald Jones II are listed behind Edwards-Helaire. However, the real threat to the running back’s starting job could be rookie seventh-round pick out of Rutgers Isiah Pacheco.

The 5-foot-10, 216-pound back has been the breakout star of Chiefs training camp. Pacheco is currently pretty far down the Chiefs roster, but if he can play as well in preseason games as he has in camp, he should shoot up that Chiefs depth chart in a hurry.

RB is a fickle position in the NFL. It seems as though teams can now find talent anywhere, and there is always a younger, more dynamic, more durable player behind the star ball-carrier.

Edwards-Helaire isn’t making that much money yet, even as a first-round pick. Still, the team could save a little over $2 million next year by cutting him.

If Isiah Pacheco can prove to be the bell-cow back that Clyde Edwards-Helaire isn’t, Andy Reid and company will have both on-field and off-field incentives to elevate the rookie to a starting role and reduce the veteran’s snaps.