The Kansas City Chiefs own the 31st overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. After that, they have nine more picks to go. There are many ways these picks can go, of course, but they could surely use more depth on their roster. Here we’ll look at three bold predictions for the Chiefs in the 2023 NFL Draft, including drafting Jaelyn Duncan.

During the 2022 NFL Draft, the Chiefs selected a group of rookies that turned out to be very effective. All of the drafted players got a chance to play in at least one game. Several of them, including Trent McDuffie, George Karlaftis, Skyy Moore, Bryan Cook, Leo Chenal, Joshua Williams, Jaylen Watson, and Isiah Pacheco, even played important roles on the team.

Moving forward to the 2023 NFL Draft, the Chiefs must focus on improving and diversifying their options for the pass rushing, wide receiver, offensive line, and linebacker positions. Of course, they need to add new players who can compete and provide additional depth.

Let’s look at three bold predictions for the Chiefs in the draft.

1. Chiefs go with underrated Isaiah Foskey

Sure, we can argue that the Chiefs have some more pressing concerns, such as finding players for right tackle and wide receiver, than filling the EDGE position. Nevertheless, the 2023 draft class features several gifted EDGE rushers. One of those guys is Isaiah Foskey, whom the Chiefs could potentially select.

While Foskey may not be at the same level as Will Anderson, Myles Murphy, or Tyree Jackson, he has the potential to be a good fit for the Chiefs in the long term. His skills are similar to those of Frank Clark. These make him an attractive choice for the Chiefs if he becomes available later in the second round. He is a player with a high floor and a reasonably high ceiling.

Foskey has the physical attributes that Steve Spagnuolo typically looks for in defensive linemen. He is 6’5 and weighs 264 pounds, with a frame that he could bulk up. His arms are even longer than Frank Clark’s at 34 inches. Foskey meets Spagnuolo’s criteria for his defensive linemen.

Foskey also has a style of play that is similar to George Karlaftis’, with strong hands and a quick burst off the edge. He has deceptive speed and can quickly close in on the quarterback. While he lacks Karlaftis’ sheer strength and high-intensity motor, Foskey might have a better bend. Foskey is also Notre Dame’s career sack leader. He would make an excellent addition as a rotational rusher.

Keep in mind that the Chiefs like to mix things up on the defensive side of the ball, including using exotic coverages and versatile blitzing packages. Combining Karlaftis, Omenihu, Jones, and Foskey would create a formidable front that opposing offensive lines would find difficult to deal with.

The Chiefs are focused on building a young defense for the future. Foskey could be a player who surprises everyone with his talent at the next level. He has the pass-rushing skills that Brett Veach thought he was getting with Breeland Speaks, and he should be a player that the Chiefs consider in this year’s draft.

2. Chiefs add offensive line depth with Jaelyn Duncan

The Chiefs have found a replacement for Orlando Brown Jr. at left tackle with Jawaan Taylor. However, they lost Andrew Wylie to free agency. As Lucas Niang is not reliable, they need someone to take on the right tackle position. Jaelyn Duncan from Maryland football could be a good fit as a long-term starter. He has played 39 games and received Honorable Mention All-Big Ten for the last three seasons. Duncan also has a solid frame and athleticism that might make him a solid late second to fifth-round pick.

If the Chiefs draft Duncan, he could either compete for the right tackle position or become a swing tackle if another player is selected as a clear starter in earlier rounds. It seems like Duncan is being scouted as a backup option in case their earlier rounds do not work out. Regardless, the Chiefs are clearly putting in the effort to scout and assess their options at this position.

3. Chiefs use multiple picks on pass-catchers

The 2023 NFL Draft may not have many strong first-round wide receiver options compared to previous years. However, there are still some players who could have a significant impact in the right situations. Take note that Kansas City lacks a true deep threat like Tyreek Hill, especially after losing Mecole Hardman in free agency.

To address this need, Nebraska wide receiver Trey Palmer could be a good option for the Chiefs. He could immediately play in the slot and provide vertical speed on drag, over, post, and go routes. He could also work on jet sweeps and screens. While Palmer’s initial snaps in head coach Andy Reid’s offense may be limited, he could have a role on third downs and in the red zone. In addition, his role could expand over time as he develops as an underneath route runner. Another potential pick for the Chiefs is Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell, who is from Kansas City and has experience playing both offense and special teams.