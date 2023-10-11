After losing their Week 1 opener against the Detroit Lions, the Kansas City Chiefs have rattled off four straight wins heading into their Week 6 matchup against the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football. The 4-1 Chiefs will play host to the 1-4 Broncos at the intimidating confines of Arrowhead Stadium, where there will be a battle for AFC West supremacy.

If things weren't looking good before for head coach Sean Payton and the Broncos this season, then coming into Arrowhead for Thursday Night Football might not be the best way to correct it. First and foremost, you're dealing with last year's Super Bowl champions. Then, of course, you just work your way down from there, starting with the future Hall of Fame head coach, Andy Reid, and superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

But what may be frightening for the Broncos is that the Chiefs have beaten them in their last 15 meetings. Anything can happen in a division matchup, but needless to say, the Chiefs have the Broncos' number. And for that matter, the rest of the AFC West. They're 42-6 in their last 48 games against AFC West rivals. Additionally, the fact that this is at Arrowhead Stadium makes it even worse for the Broncos, where the Chiefs rarely lose, going 19-5 since 2021. Is anyone surprised, then, that Kansas City is favored by 10.5?

Now, let's get into some Kansas City Chiefs Week 6 predictions.

4. Noah Gray has 50-plus yards and a touchdown

It looks like it may be a game-time decision for Travis Kelce in Thursday night's matchup against the Broncos. Kelce, who has been in the news for everything more than football as of late, is coming off what appears to be a sprained ankle injury in last week's game against the Minnesota Vikings. If he's unable to go, then Mahomes could be looking to his backup tight end, Noah Gray.

Gray is obviously no Kelce, but the 24-year-old does have 10 receptions for 133 yards and one score this season. He has yet to exceed 40 yards this season and no more than five targets in a game, which was last week against the Vikings.

3. Isiah Pacheco rushes for at least 100 yards and one touchdown

In their first game against the Lions and their last against the Vikings, the Chiefs were held to under 100 yards on the ground. Pacheco himself has only had one game this season where he rushed for 100 yards, back in Week 2. However, over the last two weeks, Pacheco has been absent from the endzone. He and the Chiefs will be facing a league-leading worst Broncos defense in rushing yards allowed and near-worst in rushing touchdowns allowed (29th).

2. Patrick Mahomes throws for at least 300 yards, one touchdown throwing and running

The Broncos' defense is allowing 263 yards per game. Mahomes already has one 300-yard game this season when he and the Chiefs faced the Jaguars. This seems like one of those games where a struggling Broncos defense will be giving up their usual yardage, but the scoring won't have to come solely from Mahomes' arm, at least not all of it. Expect Mahomes to throw down the field all night but also to run and score once on the ground and through the air.

1. Chiefs win and cover the 10.5 spread

The Chiefs are 3-2 against the spread this season, with the largest being when they were 12.5 point favorites against the Chicago Bears, yet won by 31, according to Team Rankings. 10.5 points is a lot in the NFL against any team, but considering this is one of the league's best, if not the best team in the Chiefs, against a reeling Broncos team, this seems attainable. Considering other factors like Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City's domination over the AFC West — the Chiefs roll over the Broncos, 34-19.