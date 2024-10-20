The Kansas City Chiefs managed to extend their perfect record to 6-0, securing another victory on Sunday afternoon against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. This game marked a rematch of Super Bowl LVIII from earlier this year in which the Chiefs prevailed. But for fans who have openly expressed their belief that the NFL and the on-field officials tend to show favoritism toward the Chiefs, they don't have much of an argument after they missed an obvious call. 49ers defensive lineman Maliek Collins delivered what looked like a punch to the throat of Chiefs quarterback and former NFL Most Valuable Player Patrick Mahomes: How did the refs not see this? Mahomes is punched in the throat🤬#KCvsSF | #ChiefsKingdompic.twitter.com/jgeoGrDYV3 — KC Kingdom (@KCKingdom__) October 20, 2024 Mahomes quickly turned to an official, expecting a penalty flag that never came. Though the surprising incident went unnoticed by the officials, it sparked an immediate reaction from fans on social media, many of whom responded with humor.

“Hopefully this fixes Mahomes' Kermit voice,” quipped @rajgarh_mamta1.

“The media when the Chiefs “get an advantage”: cries The media when the refs blatantly miss calls on the Niners: *crickets* (there was also a missed PI),” wrote @BenjaminBerger0.

“crazy how the chiefs are paying the refs and we can’t get them to call this….,” added @austin_lessig.

“But ‘WhAt ArE aLl tHe ChIeFs GeT aLl ThE cAlLs CrOwD' going to saw when the Top QB in the league can be punched in the throat in the middle of the play and the @NFLOfficiating Referee nor Umpire calls anything…,” opined @ChrisRPhillips.”

“Wow they missed one… The other five thousand calls he got are still good though,” wrote @Jamoy4.

https://x.com/ChrisRPhillips/status/1848127180175253920

The Chiefs eventually held on to defeat the 49ers, moving to 6-o while San Francisco fell to 3-4.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is now 6-0 for the first time

Despite throwing a pair of interceptions, Mahomes finished 16-of-27 passing for a total of 154 yards as well as a rushing touchdown. With the victory, he is now 6-0 for the first time in his NFL career.

Mahomes and the Chiefs will next travel to Sin City for a matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders next Sunday.