— Unstablesportz (@Unstablesportz) October 20, 2024
“Hopefully this fixes Mahomes' Kermit voice,” quipped @rajgarh_mamta1.
“The media when the Chiefs “get an advantage”: cries The media when the refs blatantly miss calls on the Niners: *crickets* (there was also a missed PI),” wrote @BenjaminBerger0.
“crazy how the chiefs are paying the refs and we can’t get them to call this….,” added @austin_lessig.
“But ‘WhAt ArE aLl tHe ChIeFs GeT aLl ThE cAlLs CrOwD' going to saw when the Top QB in the league can be punched in the throat in the middle of the play and the @NFLOfficiating Referee nor Umpire calls anything…,” opined @ChrisRPhillips.”
“Wow they missed one… The other five thousand calls he got are still good though,” wrote @Jamoy4.
https://x.com/ChrisRPhillips/status/1848127180175253920
The Chiefs eventually held on to defeat the 49ers, moving to 6-o while San Francisco fell to 3-4.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is now 6-0 for the first time
Despite throwing a pair of interceptions, Mahomes finished 16-of-27 passing for a total of 154 yards as well as a rushing touchdown. With the victory, he is now 6-0 for the first time in his NFL career.
Mahomes and the Chiefs will next travel to Sin City for a matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders next Sunday.