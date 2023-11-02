Ahead of their game against the New England Patriots, it’s time to release our Dallas Cowboys Week 6 predictions.

The Kansas City Chiefs will travel to Frankfurt, Germany for a Week 9 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, serving to some as a possible future AFC Championship game. While the Chiefs, as well as the Dolphins, are 6-2 and in good position, this could be a “must-win” scenario for Kansas City. Ahead of the contest, we'll be making our Chiefs Week 9 predictions.

It's a bad look when one of the two losses was against the Denver Broncos, a team that has struggled all season and is experiencing their own turmoil. The Chiefs uncharacteristically only scored nine points against Denver last Sunday, while the Dolphins famously put up 70 points on the same team, a feat rarely seen in the history of the NFL.

Even though the Chiefs have their flaws, they've experienced improved defensive play and their offense has been carried by the legendary connection between quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce. Even with the conference-leading record, fans might be questioning the sustainability of how this team has been playing.

There are two challenges for the Chiefs that each deals with either side of the ball. The Chiefs have to keep up with the explosive Dolphins offense led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, former Chief Tyreek Hill, and others. Then defensively, they have to stop or more so, contain the Dolphins offense. Teams like the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles have done it, which is both of Miami's losses.

Time will tell if it'll happen, but in any case, here are our Chiefs Week 9 predictions:

Mahomes-Kelce connection in full force

While it's unknown if Taylor Swift will be at the game in Frankfurt, Germany, it won't matter as Kelce will still have a great game as his rapport with Mahomes will be showcased to the world. It's already known that the Chiefs have a significant weakness at wide receiver, but the unit will make just the right amount of plays.

The Dolphins defense will be getting a boost as Jalen Ramsey is back and even got a pick in his season debut against quarterback Mac Jones and the New England Patriots. However, it's going to be a way tougher matchup against the Chiefs led by Mahomes who's arguably, not to some, the best quarterback in the league. It also makes it easier when you're throwing to the best tight end in the game whereas the Dolphins defense has been prone through the air on a number of occasions.

JALEN RAMSEY INTERCEPTION IN DOLPHINS DEBUT 🐬 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/VLAKSwC93i — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 29, 2023

It's a tough task to match with Miami's offense knowing the infinite amount of ways they can thread a defense with their speed. However, as stated with the next bold prediction, it's expected they will.

Chiefs defense mitigating Tyreek Hill and the Dolphins offense

It might be hard to convince fans that the Chiefs will contain the Dolphins offense, but it's been done before, and the Chiefs have the resources to do it. Now, it's unfair to expect the defense to force a goose egg on the Dolphins. They'll definitely have their big plays, but just like the Bills and Eagles did, they contained Miami for the most part.

The Dolphins' offensive line has had an up-and-down year with injuries and inconsistent performances, which could showcase Chris Jones and the defensive line having one of their better performances of the season. The main storyline will be how dynamic Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill will play. It'll be a juicy matchup, but who better than the Chiefs to scout their former player and maintain him somewhat.

The Chiefs defense has always been the anchor that's held back the team in the recent years, but this season, they've arguably been the most impressive unit besides the obvious strengths at quarterback and tight end. They're going to showcase it once again in Germany against a high-powered Dolphins offense that forces Tagovailoa to make rare errant throws.

Chiefs hungry after an embarrassing loss the week prior

Let's face it, the Broncos beating the Chiefs was a dreadful and eye-opening experience. It's obviously a tougher matchup against the Dolphins, but the Chiefs are eager to get back on track. No opposing team should think or feel they'll hold Mahomes, Kelce, and the offense to single-digit points again.

Expect the country of Germany to know why the Chiefs are former Super Bowl champions and what makes this team that much special, despite some of the deficiencies on offense. However, there's no doubt that this game has the opportunity to come down to the wire, but in these type of environments and situations, the Chiefs have always remained the victor.

This game has a Chiefs walk-off touchdown written all over it. How will the score happen? What else than a dart from Mahomes to Kelce to take Kansas City to a 7-2 record heading into their bye week.