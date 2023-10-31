The Kansas City Chiefs have not performed up to their standard on offense this season, and that came to a head when they lost to the Denver Broncos by the score of 24-9, with turnovers plaguing them throughout the game. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that he believes he has the right personnel to fix the offensive issues ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.

“I do,” Andy Reid said when asked if he has the right personnel, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “It was one of those where we were kind of chasing. Whether it started with me, a play call, whether it was the play that was called was OK, but we had a breakdown in protection, whether the protection was good and the play was good, you know the receiver dropped the ball or we didn't make the right read, from our quarterback side or we were running the wrong route. … It was one of everything, so when I mentioned that [Sunday] night about things that I haven't seen before from this group who I have a lot of trust in — I saw things I haven't seen before. Somewhere I didn't get that point across to the guys and my coaches, so we've got to make sure we do a better job there.”

The Chiefs have a tough game coming up this Sunday in Germany against the Miami Dolphins. It is a battle for the lead in the AFC, and could shape the playoff picture in the conference as we enter the second half of the season. The Chiefs will have to find their groove on offense to rebound against the Dolphins.