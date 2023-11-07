Here are the Miami Dolphins players most to blame for the loss against the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend in Germany.

The Miami Dolphins suffered a loss by the hands of the Super Bowl champions in the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday, 21-14. Despite what the score might say, the game turned out to be more so of a defensive matchup since the two teams featured are more notable for their offenses.

While the Chiefs have the best quarterback in the league in Patrick Mahomes, the offense wasn't executing to their higher standard though it looked scary in that first drive. Many expected offensive fireworks with how the Dolphins have looked all season, but once again, they were kept in check by a winning team.

Defensively, the Dolphins really held the Chiefs to 14 offensive points and didn't let them score in the second half. So in terms of “who to blame” for the Miami loss, no one on defense will be mentioned. They did their job as best as they could when you're facing an Andy Reid, Travis Kelce, and Mahomes-led team.

The narrative of the Dolphins being unable to beat teams is entirely valid as they're 0-3 against winning teams. However, they enter the bye week at the top of the AFC East at 6-3 with a test against the Las Veags Raiders after their rest.

Here who's to blame for the Dolphins loss:

It's easy to know what you're probably thinking. How can you blame arguably the Dolphins best player? Unfortunately, there were a ton of plays that Hill could've been a difference maker and couldn't capitalize. He had some dropped passes that could've helped the Dolphins score points, but the one mistake was the fumble towards the end of the first half.

It's fair to say that the play-call by head coach Mike McDaniel was suspect to begin with, but Hill fumbled the ball on a wide receiver screen as the Dolphins were close to scoring their first touchdown of the game. By the end of the game, it would end up being the Chiefs last score of the game.

This is WILD! Chiefs force a Tyreek Hill fumble and then lateral the ball for a touchdown! (Via: NFL)pic.twitter.com/bUUbbekb43 — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 5, 2023

While the stat-sheet shows he had eight catches for 62 yards, it could've been inflated more if he corralled some missed opportunities and didn't fumble the ball. It was known Hill wanted to show out for the Dolphins against his former team in the Chiefs, but he was contained.

The Alabama-alum didn't have a horrible game, but it wasn't as efficient as it could be. However, as said before, Hill and even Jaylen Waddle dropped some passes that could've told a different story, and Tagovailoa led the Dolphins on two scoring drives to make it interesting late in the game.

Which leads to the final Dolphins drive. There was two plays that Miami fans had to see plastered all over social media and it turned out to be the last couple times the team had a chance to tie the game.

On third down with 10 yards to gain at the Chiefs' 31-yard line, Tagovailoa's pass was way short of receiver Cedrick Wilson. Some people thought it was the lack of Tagovailoa's arm strength, but that's a short-sighted view. It was clearly a miscommunication that if the two were on the same page, it would've been a touchdown. While it isn't 100 percent on Tagovailoa, if he would've let the play run its course a split-second later, the result could've been different.

It looked like Tua Tagovailoa had Cedrick Wilson Jr. potentially open in the endzone… pic.twitter.com/Wsv9nFRAlc — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) November 5, 2023

Now it's fourth down with the game on the line and the Dolphins couldn't even try a play from their arsenal as the snap gets by Tagovailoa resulting in a turnover on downs. Like the play before, there was discussion if the fault should be on Tagovailoa for not hauling the snap or on center Connor Williams who's ball was to the right of the left-handed signal-caller.

It WASN'T a bad snap! Tua Tagovailoa FUMBLED it!

The Miami Dolphins didn't shake the "narrative.

They enhanced it! pic.twitter.com/UXnp3CpW5P — Barry Cunningham (@barrycunningham) November 5, 2023

Like the pass to Wilson, it's not entirely the fault of Tagovailoa as the center-quarterback relationship has been shaky all year, but it's not the worst placed ball.