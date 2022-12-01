Published December 1, 2022

The weekend is getting closer and closer, which means it is time for some Kansas City Chiefs Week 13 bold predictions. On Sunday, they will be on the road to face the Cincinnati Bengals at the Paycor Stadium.

Kansas City is currently 9-2, alone at the top of the AFC. Additionally, the Chiefs are on a five-game winning streak and in great position for another long postseason run. This Week 13 matchup will kick off a series of three away games for Patrick Mahomes and company.

Following a rough start of the season, it seems the Bengals are back on track in hopes of returning to the Super Bowl. Cincinnati has won its last three games and is now in second place in the AFC North, sharing a 7-4 record with the division-leading Baltimore Ravens.

With both teams currently playing their best football of 2022, this should be one of the most entertaining games of the weekend. Here are three bold predictions for the Chiefs as they play the Bengals in Week 13.

3. Kansas City sacks Joe Burrow at least three times

Throughout Cincinnati’s journey to the Super Bowl last season, one negative aspect took the spotlight. Burrow led the league in suffered sacks with 51 and 370 lost yards in the regular season. The struggles then continued in the playoffs, when he was sacked 19 times for a loss of 137 yards, both NFL records.

Cincinnati’s front office acted over the offseason, bringing some reinforcements to the offensive line. The Bengals signed guard Alex Cappa, tackle La’el Collins and center Ted Karras with hopes to protect Burrow better. So far in 2022, numbers show there is still some work to do.

The Bengals have allowed 35 sacks, the fifth-worst mark in the league, totaling a loss of 226 yards. On Sunday, Burrow should have one of his toughest challenges of the year. Kansas City has sacked quarterbacks 35 times this season, good for No. 5 in the NFL. Defensive tackle Chris Jones has recorded 10 sacks this season, placing him in the top-10 in that category.

Because of how both Cincinnati’s offensive line and Kansas City’s defense are doing, it would not be a surprise if the Chiefs get the best out of this matchup. The bold prediction is that the Chiefs will sack Burrow at least three times on Sunday, with Jones wreaking the most havoc.

2. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce connect for 100+ yards and multiple touchdowns

It is no secret that Kansas City’s success comes thanks to Patrick Mahomes. The quarterback won the MVP trophy in his first full season as a starter and led the team to a Super Bowl win the following year. In 2022, he is making a strong case to repeat those accolades.

Mahomes is completing 66.1% of his pass attempts for 3,585 yards and 29 touchdowns versus eight picks. He has also rushed 42 times for a total of 274 yards and a score. His 6.5 yards per carry would represent the best mark of his career.

Additionally, Mahomes has had tight end Travis Kelce to throw to since the quarterback was drafted in 2017. Since then, they have became one of the most dangerous offensive duos in league history.

This season, Kelce has 73 catches for 912 yards and a league-best 12 receiving touchdowns. He is on pace for his seventh straight season surpassing 1,000 receiving yards. The seven-time Pro Bowler also has four performances with at least 100 receiving yards.

Based on how both Mahomes and Kelce are doing in 2022, expect them to shine in a game the Chiefs have had circled since their stunning loss to Cincinnati in last year’s AFC Championship game. They will connect for at least 100 yards and multiple touchdowns, extending Kelce’s lead in the touchdown mark, as well as putting Mahomes even higher in the MVP race.

1. Chiefs win by one score

According to FanDuel, the Chiefs are the favorites to win this Week 13 contest, but the spread is only -2.5. Even with Mahomes playing at arguably the highest level of his career, this game should be a challenge for Kansas City. With both teams aiming very high in 2022, a win on Sunday could mean a lot.

The low spread also means that neither team is likely to open a good lead and win going away. Every possession should matter on Sunday, with turnovers a likely X-factor.This game could also come down to a game-winning drive by either Mahomes or Burrow, perhaps even a big stop by the defensive units.

All things considered, especially Kansas City’s outstanding season as a whole, the bold prediction is that the Chiefs will end up winning. However, it should not be an easy victory for Andy Reid’s team.

Expect the game to be decided by only one score. With Mahomes controlling the offense, Kansas City could start its road trip with an important victory over a fellow Super Bowl hopeful in Cincinnati.