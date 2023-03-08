It has been nearly a month, but the Kansas City Chiefs still have many reasons to celebrate. They finished the season on top as they defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 and took home the Super Bowl trophy for the second time in the last four years.

The Chiefs had a slow start to the season, going 4-2 with a loss to the rebuilding Indianapolis Colts. Then, the team managed to close out the year 10-1, with the only loss coming against the then-reigning AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals.

With wins over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Bengals, the Chiefs returned to the big game for the third time since 2020. Thanks to a comeback led by MVP Patrick Mahomes, they managed to overcome a 10-point halftime deficit versus the Eagles en route to the Lombardi Trophy.

Celebrations aside, the front office will have a lot to do in the offseason. The Chiefs have more than 20 pending free agents this summer, including Pro Bowl offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr.

With such a complicated financial situation, Kansas City might value its first-round pick even more. One name that emerges as a possibility with the No. 31 selection is Jalin Hyatt from Tennessee.

With that being said, here is why Jalin Hyatt is the perfect fit for the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Why Jalin Hyatt is the perfect fit for the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense

In the 2022 season, the wideout caught 67 passes for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns. He finished in the top five in the nation for receiving yards, while also leading the SEC in both receiving yards and scores.

One of his biggest moments came against the then-No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide. Hyatt recorded 207 yards and five touchdowns on just six catches. The Volunteers would upset the Crimson Tide with a 52-49 victory.

Hyatt was a crucial part of Tennessee’s surprising 2022 campaign. The team started the year unranked but managed to finish No. 6. For his performance, he won the Fred Biletnikoff Award, which goes to the best wide receiver in the nation. He also earned First-Team All-SEC and All-American honors, with the latter being unanimous.

As for the Chiefs, they might need a new wideout in 2023. One of their main free agents this offseason is JuJu Smith-Schuster. In 2022, he had 78 receptions for 933 yards, with only All-Pro Travis Kelce being more productive in those categories.

After signing a one-year, $10.75 million contract last offseason, Smith-Schuster could be looking for a more lucrative deal this offseason. Many project him as one of the top wideouts in 2023 free agency.

Kansas City also has Mecole Hardman and Justin Watson hitting the market from the receiving group. Both players combined for more than 600 yards and six touchdowns in 2022.

With the possibility of losing the trio, especially Smith-Schuster, securing a wideout in the draft might be the safest option. With such a late first-round pick, players such as TCU’s Quentin Johnston and USC’s Jordan Addison could be off the board by then. That makes Hyatt an intriguing possibility for the Chiefs.

The former Volunteer could be Smith-Schuster’s replacement on a rookie-scale contract. Additionally, Hyatt could be a WR1 right away if necessary. He is a deep-field threat as he averaged 18.9 yards per reception in 2022, the highest among players with at least 60 catches in FBS. With him, Mahomes could recreate what he did with Tyreek Hill in previous years.

All things considered, Jalin Hyatt is the perfect player for the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 NFL Draft.