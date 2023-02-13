With Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs winning Super Bowl 57, they will host the opening game for the 2023 NFL season, and looking at the Chiefs’ home opponents for next season, the NFL has plenty of good options for that game.

The Chiefs home opponents are listed below:

The #Chiefs will be at home to kickoff the 2023 NFL season on a Thursday night. Who will they play against? Here are the options: – Eagles

– Bills

– Bengals

– Chargers

– Broncos

– Raiders

– Dolphins

– Bears

Of course, the first opponent that sticks out is Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles, who the Chiefs just beat. Jalen Hurts had a great game in Super Bowl 57, but it just was not enough. It was a highly entertaining game, and the NFL could run the matchup back on opening night.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have developed a bit of a rivalry with Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals over the last couple of years, and that is an option for opening night as well. The Chiefs and Bengals have matched up in the last two AFC Championship games. Mahomes and Joe Burrow would do huge numbers, however, there is some thought that the NFL should save this for later in the season so it has more meaning when it comes to playoff seeding.

The same thought applies to the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen. The Chiefs and Bills have played great games over the last couple of seasons. It would be a great matchup, and again, a quarterback matchup of Mahomes and Josh Allen would do big numbers. However, with the Bills being in the AFC as well, many might like to see that game played later in the season so the stakes are higher.

The Los Angeles Chargers could be the best options outside of the three previously mentioned teams. A Mahomes-Justin Herbert duel would draw well. That duel was the first matchup of Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime in 2022. This could be a good option for the NFL.

One more sleeper team could be the Miami Dolphins, who have an exciting wide receiver duo.

The remaining teams on the Chiefs home schedule are the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions. It would likely surprise fans if any of those teams were selected.