There was a lot of back-and-forth in the media between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the AFC Championship Game, and despite the loss, Joe Burrow does not seem to regret any of it.

“I just think that’s what makes football fun,” Burrow said, via PFT’s Michael David Smith. “It’s all love at the end of the day. They know the respect that we have for them and I know the respect that they have for us. It’s an intense, emotional game. Things like that are going to happen, but I think that’s why the game is fun.”

Much of what fueled the trash talk throughout the week was Bengals players calling Arrowhead Stadium “Burrowhead.” The name was coined by Bengals safety Mike Hilton.

Patrick Mahomes did not seem bothered by the trash talk in a radio appearance before the game.

“I mean trash talk is just kind of part of the game,” Mahomes told 610 Sports Radio in Kansas City. “I know our guys will be ready to go, and I’m glad we get to play at Arrowhead and see what happens.”

Other players on the Chiefs roster continued throwing some verbal jabs after the win, including tight end Travis Kelce.

“Yeah! Woo! Burrowhead my a**, it’s Mahomes’ house,” Kelce said, while interrupting Patrick Mahomes’ interview with CBS’ Tracy Wolfson.

More trash talk came in the locker room, specifically from Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill.

“Eli Apple, I’m gonna smoke one for you,” Thornhill said on his Instagram live.

Apple is known as one of the biggest trash talkers in the league. He had interactions with Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs on social media after defeating them in the Divisional Round, and trash talked Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman after the Bengals beat them in last year’s AFC Championship Game.

With Mahomes and Burrow being so young, the Chiefs and Bengals should continue to be contenders in the AFC for the foreseeable future. There is a good chance this was not the last time they meet up in the playoffs