Jalen Hurts wasn’t the only Philadelphia Eagles player toughing out an injury in the Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, as All-Pro tackle Lane Johnson battled a groin injury once again. Johnson, who put off going under the knife so as to play in the postseason, will now have surgery to repair a torn adductor later this week, sources told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

At last, Johnson will be able to have the surgery he needed to give his body time to recover for the 2023 season. More to come on this developing story.