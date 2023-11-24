Kansas City Chiefs receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling receives a comment from Tyreek Hill on the crucial dropped pass against the Eagles.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill recently came out defending Kansas City Chiefs' Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The veteran wideout dropped a crucial pass on Monday Night Football that had the NFL with their hands on their head. Valdes-Scantling could have punched in the game-winning score for the Chiefs but was unable to make the grab after the ball hit his hands.

“My thing on that catch is bro, like that's one of the hardest catches though. You got to think about it. Moving that fast, you to look up in them lights. It's a hard catch now,” said Hill, per It Needed To Be Said podcast.

Hill is a former receiver for the Chiefs, so he may have some sort of soft spot, but nonetheless he rallied in Valdes-Scantling's favor. Both players have been in the league for quite some time, recording some tremendous highlights, but mistakes will always be made.

It's likely that Hill doesn't approve of the Chiefs league-leading dropped passes, yet empathy was shown here. While the Chiefs have a clear issue at the wideout position, they stand as the No. 1 team in the AFC West with a 7-3 record. They have yet to find their No. 1 option at the receiver position, which was once Hill's role with the team.

Position players tend to vouch for each other, knowing how difficult some plays could be, and in this case, Hill sided with his former team. Kansas City will keep pushing with the weapons they have, but in order to make a legitimate shot at the Super Bowl, they need to find answers right now.