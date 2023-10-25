Star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins continues to find his name in trade discussions, with the NFL's trade deadline just days away. Hopkins inked a $26 million deal with the Tennessee Titans last offseason after visiting multiple organizations. He expressed an interest in “getting paid” last summer but also wanted to be in a position where he could compete for a Super Bowl. The Titans are clearly out of that conversation, so moving on from Hopkins' contract seems likely.

Tennessee has already sold one of their stars in Kevin Byard to the Philadephia Eagles, in exchange for Terrell Edmunds and draft picks. This will probably be a team that looks toward a restart, so draft capital is vital in their case.

The Pittsburgh Steelers may not be top contenders for the Super Bowl, but they're always a team that's fighting for a postseason appearance. Pitt is the betting favorite to land Hopkins at the moment, at +500 odds. If the Titans decide to shop him, he'll be sought after by teams that believe they're just a playmaker away from the Lombardi and teams that have a struggling offense.

Hopkins would be able to give comfort and security to sophomore quarterback Kenny Pickett and would be a very important piece to a substandard Matt Canada offense. The Steelers are No. 2 in the AFC North, currently positioned to be a wild card team.

If Hopkins were to land somewhere else, the favorites via BetOnline include the Cleveland Browns, Settle Seahawks, Los Angeles Chargers, and Jacksonville Jaguars.