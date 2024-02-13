Will the Chiefs beat the Patriots dynasty's records?

The Kansas City Chiefs dynasty was born during Super Bowl 58. Patrick Mahomes was optimistic that their win over the San Francisco 49ers was just the start of their reign. However, some individuals have already likened them to Tom Brady and Bill Belichick's New England Patriots. Daniel Jeremiah went on The Rich Eisen Show and discussed how both dynasties shared the same shades.

“Beyond just Mahomes and Brady, I was thinking, this is eerie how similar this is to the Patriots. Where, Hall of Fame Head Coach, Hall of Fame Quarterback, Hall of Fame Tight End, likely Hall of Fame Kickers. It is all right there,” he said.

The Chiefs and Patriots dynasties

During Super Bowl 58, the trio of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Andy Reid struggled in the first half. With the help of Matt Nagy's calls, they got back to rally the Chiefs to a late-game scoring surge against the 49ers. Mahomes finished the game with 34 completions out of 46 to get two touchdowns and 333 passing yards. Kelce also led all receivers with nine receptions for 93 receiving yards. When the Chiefs' tight end got the ball, it was a sure first down.

Harrison Butker also set the longest field goal in all of Super Bowl history. He kicked a 57-yarder and knocked it down. The Chiefs kicker also had a 100% success rate on his attempts at Allegiant Stadium.

The personnel inside the field was not the only similarity that Daniel Jeremiah dropped. He noted how the Chiefs will probably retain Steve Spagnuolo, Matt Nagy, and Eric Bienemy. All of these masterminds behind the Chiefs' style of play are the building blocks to dominate the league for years to come.

“You think of the continuity they have for Tom Brady, look at the continuity they have for Mahomes. But, to win a Super Bowl with no attrition, you keep your offensive coordinator and your defensive coordinator. In fact, you might be bringing back Eric Bieniemy, which reminded me of the Patriots,” he said.

There is a lot of talk about chasing legacies after the big game. However, what could be unveiled in the next few years could be something different and extra special.