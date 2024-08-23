A key part of the Kansas City Chiefs dynasty is back for the long haul. Creed Humphrey just signed a new contract. It will keep him as Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes' new protector for four additional years. The big man will now be with the same squad that drafted him back in 2021 up until he turns 28. No one loves the idea of having this two-time Pro Bowl center more than Coach Andy Reid.

Creed Humphrey is now the highest-paid center in league history. His contract is valued at $72 million. About $50 million of that deal is estimated to be guaranteed. This likely means that money matters won't drive him away from Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in their pursuit of more Super Bowls. With the great amount of chemistry he has with the rest of the Chiefs, Humphrey received nothing but praise from Coach Andy Reid. The head honcho was ecstatic to learn of the news. This was after their NFL Preseason game against the Chicago Bears, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.

“He's a heck of a football player, a real good football player. He started off that way and he kept it going that way. So we appreciate all he does and we appreciate having him here,” Reid declared.

The fact that Big Red was able to drop this much positivity after a tough 34-21 loss to the Bears speaks volumes as to how much he appreciates Humphrey.

Chiefs GM drops a lot of love for Creed Humphrey amid new contract



It was not only Coach Reid who was excited to have the certainty of Humphrey playing for the Chiefs for the foreseeable future. General manager Brett Veach also lauded the center. He even emphasized why, despite the large sum of money they're giving out, Humphrey is worth every penny.

“Needless to say, we're extremely excited to continue Creed's career here. He's been great for our organization. Look, we have been very fortunate to have a really good group of young guys. Hopefully, we are able to get a little bit more work done with some of these other young guys as well,” Veach said.

With Humphrey and Joe Thuney locked in, all the Chiefs need now is Trey Smith to get a new deal. If that gets done, their core to protect Patrick Mahomes from angry linebackers will be set to start up a dynasty. Will the front office make a move during the season?