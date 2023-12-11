The NFL may not let the rants of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and HC Andy Reid after their loss to the Bills go unpunished.

The Kansas City Chiefs were clearly incensed on Sunday night in the aftermath of their 20-17 loss. Suffering a defeat is already painful enough as it is, especially for a team with championship pedigree, but feeling like they were robbed of an impressive, game-winning play due to what Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, and company perceived was a terrible offsides call on wide receiver Kadarius Toney simply pushed them over the edge, with the Chiefs star quarterback teeing off on the officials immediately after the game.

Mahomes was simply on a mission to put the refs on blast; the Chiefs quarterback was livid, as his teammates had to hold him back from going at the officials head-on, and then Mahomes, in a brief conversation with Bills QB Josh Allen after the game, called the referees' decision to penalize the Chiefs a “f**king terrible” call. Meanwhile, the Chiefs head coach was angry at the fact that the officials did not warn Toney that he was lined up beyond the football.

Now, there is precedent in the NFL that players who criticize the officials so candidly receive fines, as Ian Rapoport of NFL Network pointed out on his official Twitter (X) account. Thus, given how much Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid let loose and lambasted the officials for their decision-making, they may find their pockets to be a little lighter in the coming days.

In recent months, the NFL fined Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson $25,000 for expressing his frustrations towards the officials, even going as far as to say that the referees cost them the game. Perhaps if the league does drop the hammer towards the Chiefs given their yapping in the aftermath of their defeat to the Bills, it might end up costing Mahomes and Reid around that ballpark.

With their latest loss, the Chiefs fell to 8-5 on the season, and they have now lost two straight games. The Denver Broncos, after a rough start to the season, are now breathing down their necks in the AFC West standings. Patrick Mahomes and company will now hope that the game won't come down to the officials' hands when they take on the New England Patriots next Sunday.