Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes going through it after Chiefs' loss

No fan one wants to grieve alone. Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes watched in shock as the Kansas City Chiefs inexplicably lost another game, this one coming at home to the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day. Their respective reactions, whether intended or not, perfectly illustrated the harsh realization that the reigning Super Bowl champions are not nearly as imposing as they were this time last year.

This blossoming friendship started under the most jubilant of circumstances, with Swift and Mahomes going viral for their celebratory handshake back in October. The music superstar is now becoming quite accustomed to seeing boyfriend Travis Kelce and his team lose games they should have in hand.

Making matters worse is that raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell had a terrible afternoon, completing 9-of-21 pass attempts for 62 yards (3.0 per completion). Running back Zamir White torched the Chiefs' defense for 145 yards in Josh Jacobs' absence. Even so, KC had possession for almost 10 minutes longer than its opponent.

Turnovers were the undoing for Patrick Mahomes and the offense. Defensive tackle Bilal Nichols scored a touchdown on an Isiah Pacheco fumble in the second quarter before Jack Jones recorded a pick six off Mahomes seven seconds later to give Vegas a 17-7 lead at halftime. A comeback ensued in the fourth quarter, but White put the hammer down on the Chiefs to secure the 20-14 win.

Taylor Swift has become a main attraction in Arrowhead Stadium, and also in the team's road games. Her devotion to Kelce and the Chiefs has made her a cameraman's dream. Fans have witnessed her, alongside Brittany Mahomes, experience an array of emotions that ranges from amped-up excitement to absolute dejection.

Though, end-of-game reactions are surprisingly starting to blend together, as Kansas City falls to 9-6. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the rest of the team have two games left in the regular season to get back on track and put a smile back on Swift's face.