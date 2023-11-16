Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid shouts out Philadelphia Eagles' Fletcher Cox for his ageless play ahead of Chiefs-Eagles contest

The Kansas City Chiefs are getting set to go up against one of the NFL's best defensive lines when they face the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles' defensive line is led by captains Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox, who continue to play effectively into their 30s. Thanks to the presence of Cox and Graham, the Eagles' D-line has maintained its status as one of the best units for years.

Ahead of their Monday Night Football matchup, Chiefs' coach Andy Reid praised Cox for his ageless play.

“No. 91 doesn't seem to get old,” Reid said, before joking, “I'm not sure what you guys are feeding him, but he is something else. Those cheesesteaks are working,” via Ralph Vacchiano of FOX Sports.

Reid previously coached Cox during his rookie season while he was the coach of the Philadelphia Eagles before he was dismissed and became the coach of the Chiefs immediately after. Reid last faced his former player during the Super Bowl, which the Chiefs won. Reid and the Chiefs are 4-0 against his former team in the four matchups they've played since 2013.

On the Eagles' side, Fletcher Cox has had one of his least productive seasons in 2023, recording just 1.5 sacks and 17 tackles while playing 73% of the Eagles' defensive snaps. His production may not be flashing like in previous seasons when he was an All-Pro or became part of the 2010s All-Decade team, but his veteran presence is helpful for mentoring the younger Eagles' defenders. He also leads a Philly D that ranks first against the run, giving up just 66.3 yards per game.