The Kansas City Chiefs opened up the season on Thursday night at home against the Detroit Lions. The Chiefs came into the game favored by 4.5 points, but the Lions went into Arrowhead and snagged a 21-20 win against the defending Super Bowl champs. The Chiefs had a couple of opportunities late to go down and get a score to potentially win the game, but the Lions defense came up with two huge stops to seal the victory. Part of the issue for the Chiefs was their wide receivers. There were a lot of bad drops in the game, specifically on the last drive, and one player who particularly struggled was Kadarius Toney.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said after the game that it was surprising to see the receivers have so many drops and that he didn't see them have that issue during the preseason, according to a tweet from Ed Werder. The final drive of the game for Kansas City began with a drop from Kadarius Toney that would've resulted in an easy first down. That seemed to be a bit of momentum killer and the drive went nowhere after that. Another dropped ball from a different receiver shortly after didn't help, either. Mahomes noted post game that Toney missed preseason and a lot of camp due to a knee injury, and thought that maybe that could've contributed to his poor performance.

If the Chiefs are going to make it back to the Super Bowl, they are going to need to have a better showing from their receivers. Kansas City is now 0-1 on the season and will look to rebound on September 17th against the Jacksonville Jaguars.