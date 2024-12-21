The Kansas City Chiefs have heard plenty of criticism this season. Even though the Chiefs have lost just one game, their offensive production has not been at the level that it has reached in previous years and they have been accused of getting breaks at the end of a number of games that their opponents don't usually get. Head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes have laughed off the complaints all season, and a 27-19 victory over the Houston Texans Saturday allowed them to improve their record to 14-1.

Reid has been dependent on the Chiefs' defense throughout the season for the team's winning ways, but the triumph over the Texans represented a solid game on both sides of the ball. Reid said he thought the performance left the Chiefs in excellent position with just two regular-season games remaining.

“All in all, I thought this was our best game,” Reid said after the game.

The Chiefs have been involved in 11 one-score victories this season, and this was another that fit that category. However, the offense was much more involved in carrying its load than it had been in some of the other tight victories.

Mahomes and Xavier Worthy help carry the load

Mahomes showed no ill effects from the high ankle sprain he had absorbed in the Chiefs' Week 15 victory over the Cleveland Browns. He completed 28 of 41 passes for 260 yards with 1 touchdown and he did not throw an interception. He was also able to escape Houston's pressure throughout the majority of the game as he was sacked just once for a 9-yard loss.

Mahomes also ran the ball 5 times for 33 yards and he got into the end zone on a 15-yard run to open the scoring in the first quarter.

His top target was rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy who caught 7 of 11 targets for 65 yards and an 8-yard TD pass in the third quarter.