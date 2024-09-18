Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watched running back Isiah Pacheco suffer a fractured fibula in the Chiefs' narrowed 26-25 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday. Pacheco left GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in a walking boot. On Wednesday, head coach Andy Ried confirmed the starting running back was headed toward the IL and will have surgery, per SB Nation's Pete Sweeney.

“Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirms the obvious. Isiah Pacheco will not practice. Pacheco is headed to injured reserve and will have surgery on Wednesday. Reid says there is no timeline, referencing that it could be “this season or next season,” Sweeney concluded.

Two weeks into the NFL season, Kansas City's injuries are starting to add up. Pacheco joins Chiefs safety Justin Reid and wide receiver Hollywood Brown on the injured reserved list. Reid suffered a quad injury in Sunday's win against the Bengals, and Brown underwent surgery for his injured shoulder. Reid rejoined the Chiefs at practice this week, while Brown is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Amassing 135 yards and a touchdown on 34 rushing attempts, Pacheco was off to a quick start on the season. Following Sunday's game, a timeline that has yet to be confirmed suggested Pacheco would miss six to eight weeks, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Kareem Hunt reunites with Chiefs amid Isiah Pacheco's injury

After losing running back Isiah Pacheco for the foreseeable future, head coach Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs reunited with veteran running back Kareem Hunt. The Chiefs signed Hunt to their practice squad on Wednesday. He joins rookie fullback Carson Steele and running back Samaje Perine, who's been with the team for roughly three weeks since the Denver Broncos let him go, as viable options to make up for the offense losing Pacheco.

All-Pro fullback Travis Kelce, who's had a relatively quiet start to the regular season, should also have an increased role in Pacheco's absence. Hunt rejoins the Chiefs nearly six years after the team waived him, the only team he'd played for, in 2018.

The Chiefs drafted Hunt in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft before playing two seasons with the Chiefs. Then, Hunt played five seasons for the Cleveland Browns, who he played for last season. He finished the regular season with 411 yards on 135 carries and nine touchdowns.

Hunt won't reprise the role he once had in his second NFL season, but he will temporarily serve as a veteran replacement.