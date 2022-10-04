The Kansas City Chiefs are off to a strong 3-1 start to begin the new campaign, and as usual, it’s Patrick Mahomes who has led the way. Mahomes’ best game of the season came in a 44-21 romp over the Arizona Cardinals, when he completed 30 out of 39 passes for five touchdowns. However, the biggest assist of Mahomes’ season thus far appears to be for Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, whom Mahomes encouraged to participate in a funny State Farm commercial.

A recent 30-second advertisement featuring Reid, Mahomes, and Jake from State Farm was released, and the 64-year old’s comedic chops were in full display. Reid, within the world of the ad, draws mustaches on his player’s faces when they’re asleep to get up close and “personal” with them, which is then connected to the thesis statement of the commercial.

The full commercial can be viewed below:

However, despite appearing like a natural in front of the cameras, Andy Reid revealed that he wasn’t quite as comfortable with the gig as he looked.

“Patrick asked me if I’d do it. I told him I’m not very good at that stuff, but it was a fun thing. They made it as comfortable as possible,” Reid said, per Matt McMullen, a senior team reporter for the Chiefs.

Reid is displaying his humility by saying he was “not very good”, but do not be surprised if he makes more appearances in other advertisements featuring the megastar Patrick Mahomes, the owner of a 10-year, $450 million extension. Reid might look fiery and serious on the field, but it’s this exact reason why his deadpan humor works so well playing off of Mahomes and the famous State Farm poster boy.

Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid famously led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl back in 2020, defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20. They have remained one of the best teams in the NFL over the two seasons thereafter, losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV and falling to eventual Super Bowl LVI runner-up Cincinnati Bengals in the 2022 postseason.

And with the relationship between quarterback and coach looking as strong as it’s ever been, the Chiefs should still be looked at as one of the more serious threats to claim Super Bowl LVII.