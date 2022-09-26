Andy Reid’s immediate message to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs that left Carlos Dunlap floored

The Kansas City Chiefs lost their first game of the year Sunday afternoon, dropping a close decision to the Indianapolis Colts 20-17. There were a number of key mistakes from the Chiefs players that ultimately cost them the game. But afterwards, head coach Andy Reid took it on the chin while addressing his team.

According to The Athletic’s Nate Taylor, Reid put the loss entirely on himself.

“What Coach Reid said after the game was phenomenal,” said Chiefs defensive end Carlos Dunlap. “Very few coaches take it on the chin like he did and address it right then on the spot. That was admirable.”

Blame very easily could have gone in a number of directions. After an opening drive punt by the Colts, Chiefs rookie Skyy Moore muffed the return and the Colts pounced on it. That led to touchdown three plays later. Kansas City struggled to get anything going on the ground. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes led the team in rushing with 26 yards. Starting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire finished with seven carries for zero yards.

Special teams was a nightmare. With kicker Harrison Butker inactive for the second straight game, the Chiefs turned to Matt Amendola. He missed an extra point and shanked a 34-yard field goal attempt late in the game.

Even Mahomes himself made some mistakes, including an interception on the last gasp throw to end the game. There are obviously some things for the Chiefs to clean up as they head to Tampa Bay to face Tom Brady and the Buccaneers next week.