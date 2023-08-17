Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid has announced that his starters will play in preseason game two versus the Arizona Cardinals.

Though the Chiefs say they will play their starters for the entire first half, some of the key stars including Travis Kelce may play for slightly less time. However, don't expect to see All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones on the field as he is still holding out for a contract extension.

“Andy Reid says the Chiefs starters will play the first half vs. Cardinals. Expect Mahomes and others to possibly play less. The flow of the game always dictates what ends up happening,” per James Palmer of NFL Network.

Andy Reid says the #chiefs starters will play the first half vs. #Cardinals. Expect Mahomes and others to possibly play less. The flow of the game always dictates what ends up happening — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 17, 2023

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

The Chiefs have previously chosen to play Patrick Mahomes and their starters in the preseason. Mahomes and the starters played in both preseason game one and two last season, and also played in game one this year versus the New Orleans Saints. However, the starters didn't look great versus the Saints, so Reid will want to see improvement with some more playing time this week.

“You're always looking for execution as you go,” Reid said. “Increased execution from the first one. Not that we've spent a lot more time with the guys on the Cardinals, that's not it. It's a pretty simple game plan again. They're kind of going [into] another weekend of those plays, so you expect particularly the young guys to kind of handle that the right way. Old guys, just knock the rust off. Keep chipping away at that,” via Jordan Foote of Sports Illustrated.

Given that the Chiefs are one of five teams electing not to hold joint practices this preseason, game-time action is even more crucial for them to prep for the regular season.