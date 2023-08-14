Don't tell Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes it's just the preseason. He went crazy on the sidelines after the Chiefs scored on a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Mahomes screamed, pumped his fist wildly, and jumped on the sidelines after the Chiefs' scoring play that gave them the lead for the first time. The play transpired with just three seconds remaining in the third quarter.

The Chiefs spotted the ball on third and 7 on the Saints' nine-yard line. Kansas City quarterback Shane Buechele foiled the Saints' blitz in spectacular fashion after the pocket collapsed. Buechele then eluded New Orleans pass rushers Kyle Phillips and Malcolm Roach. Crawford's nifty shake n' bake move against Roach made the latter miss him completely.

With only Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu to beat, Buechele passed the ball to wide receiver Kekoa Crawford. New Orleans' loose coverage allowed Crawford to haul in the touchdown reception that gave the Chiefs the lead for the first time.

Not only that, but Patrick Mahomes, their perennial Pro Bowl quarterback, was also beside himself with joy on the sidelines. Unfortunately for Mahomes and Co. the Saints eventually prevailed, 26-24.

Patrick Mahomes is the Chiefs' fiery and emotional leader

Patrick Mahomes' outspoken demeanor was on fully display in the recent Netflix series “Quarterback. Mahomes displayed a wide range of emotions ranging from anger, disappointment, and euphoria in the highly-acclaimed sports documentary mini-series. The two-time NFL MVP's recent sideline reaction tells us he isn't going to hold anything back especially with the regular season just a few weeks away.

Mahomes has drawn comparisons to Tom Brady this early in his NFL career. The former brushed them off recently, saying he has a ways to go before he “can even be put in that conversation.”

One thing's for sure: both Mahomes and Brady are fiery, emotional leaders who make their teammates better. With Patrick Mahomes under center, the Kansas City Chiefs are in a good position to repeat as Super Bowl champions this season.