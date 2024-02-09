Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs got real on the team's underdog status.

The Kansas City Chiefs are underdogs to the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LVIII but Head Coach Andy Reid is not sweating the details. He responded to a question about being the underdog recently with a ferocity that hasn't been seen in the NFL in a long time.

Meanwhile, Reid's star tight end Travis Kelce spoke out on the Chiefs' ‘villain era' comparison to the New England Patriots and Coach Bill Belichick. Patrick Mahomes target Skyy Moore has been singled out as a possible unsung Super Bowl hero on Sunday.

With speculation swirling as to whether the Chiefs may be in for a difficult time against the 49ers, Coach Reid did his best to instill confidence at a press conference on Thursday.

Coach Reid Speaks On Chiefs Underdog Label

Coach Reid said he ‘understands' why the Chiefs are the underdog based on their uneven season performance, but refuses to feel like one.

The information was shared on X amid Kansas City and San Francisco's preparations for the big game.

Andy Reid on being the underdogs in #SuperBowl "I never feel like an underdog going into a game"

Chiefs Gunning For Fourth Super Bowl Win

Reid and Mahomes have led the Chiefs to two Super bowl victories thus far and can cinch their third on Sunday with a win as the underdogs.

For Mahomes, his anointing as one of the all-time great quarterbacks has already been secured.

A win could place both him and his head coach even higher on the pantheon of football legends, and squash any talk of a disappointing regular season with yet another Lombardi Trophy.