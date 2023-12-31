Andy Reid is trying to get back to basics with the Chiefs offense ahead of its Week 17 battle against the Bengals.

Andy Reid is hoping that doing less will result in more production for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs' struggling offense as they prepare to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.

The Chiefs' offense is going on a diet, paring down the number of plays, personnel packages, and even players used, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. The hope is that by cutting down on the amount of players running on and off the field, the unit can play faster.

In contrast to recent seasons, the defense is leading the way in Kansas City these days. Steve Spagnuolo's unit ranks second in the NFL in both scoring defense and yards allowed, proving itself as a top-tier defense that can win games when Mahomes and Co. is struggling.

And that's what the offense has been doing, at least relative to the standard set in recent seasons under Reid and Mahomes.

Chiefs' offense needs spark

The Chiefs are ninth in the NFL in total yards and 11th in scoring. Last season, en route to the second Super Bowl win under their current coach-quarterback combination, the team led the NFL in those categories.

Mahomes and the offense has been in a funk since the team's bye in Week 10. In the six games since, the Chiefs are 2-4 and have failed to score 20 points in those four losses.

Reid is banking on a simplified operation to get his offense back on track ahead of a playoff push. The other reason for optimism? Facing a Bengals defense that ranks 28th in passing yards allowed per game.