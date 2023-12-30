A much-needed boost for the Kansas City offense.

The Kansas City Chiefs will be getting a major offensive boost in Week 17 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Running back Isiah Pacheco is expected to suit up after clearing concussion protocol and rehabbing a shoulder injury. Via Ian Rapoport:

“Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and is expected to play, source said. He was listed as questionable with a concussion and also a shoulder injury.”

Pacheco suffered the concussion in a Week 16 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas, ultimately leaving in the second half. He never returned. The RB also had a clean-up surgery on his shoulder in early December. Overall, he's played in 13 games (12 starts), rushing for 805 yards and an average of 4.3 yards per carry. That includes seven touchdowns. The former Rutgers standout has also reeled in 37 catches for 209 yards.

With Clyde Edwards-Helaire having a down year, the emergence of Pacheco as a reliable option within this Chiefs offense has proven to be important. But, Kansas City still ranks just 20th in the NFL in rushing yards. And with Edwards-Helaire questionable for Sunday due to an illness, it's even more imperative that Pacheco plays.

The Chiefs are sitting at 9-6 on the season and comfortably in first place in the AFC West. They will be making the playoffs either way but Andy Reid's squad is surely focused on finishing out the campaign with a pair of wins. After hosting the Joe Burrow-less Bengals, they head to SoFi Stadium to face the struggling Los Angeles Chargers.