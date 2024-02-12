Patrick Mahomes just made his family proud again after he led the Kansas City Chiefs to another Super Bowl win on Sunday. Perhaps there's not a happier person over the Chiefs win than Mahomes' wife, Brittany, who posted a message on Instagram shortly after Kansas City got the job done in Las Vegas.

“Back to Back💯 #chiefskingdom #🤫🤫🤫,” Brittany shared.

Chiefs scored a hard-earned win in a testy Super Bowl battle against the 49ers

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes with smoke coming out his nose and ears. Super Bowl trophy in the background

It was not an easy victory for the Chiefs. The 49ers had the defending Super Bowl champs pedaling back to a corner after a 10-0 lead in the first quarter. The Niners also took a seven-point advantage to halftime. The Chiefs answered with a 10-0 third quarter but San Francisco momentarily regained the lead in the fourth quarter before Kansas City forced the game to go to overtime. The rollercoaster nature of the game surely made the win even sweeter for Mahomes, who had Kansas City walking off with a 25-22 win when he found wide receiver Mecole Hardman for a touchdown in overtime.

RECOMMENDED
Donna Kelce next to Travis Kelce, both in Kansas City Chiefs jerseys
Chiefs: Donna Kelce's immediate reaction to 'up-and-down' Super Bowl 58 victory

Andrew Meyers ·

Patrick Mahomes and Mecole Hardman on one side, a bunch of Kansas City Chiefs fans on the other side with crying laughing emojis over their faces
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes shares Mecole Hardman's hilarious reaction to game-winning touchdown

Owen Crisafulli ·

In the background is the logos of Super Bowl LI, XXXII, XLIV, LIV, XLVI, XLIII. In front of them are Tom Brady (Patriots), Terrell Davis (Broncos), Drew Brees (Saints), Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs), Eli Manning (Giants), Ben Roethlisberger (Steelers)
Best Super Bowl games in NFL history, ranked

Bailey Bassett ·

Mahomes completed 33 of his 36 throws for a total of 333 passing yards and two touchdowns. He got intercepted once and sacked three times for a loss of eight yards, but at the end of the day, it's what he did more than his errors in the contest that will be remembered for a long time.

Mahomes and the Chiefs are far from done. At just 28 years old, the best may be yet to come for Mahomes, who will look to lead Kansas City to a historic three-peat in the 2024 season.