Brittany Mahomes is in celebration mode.

Patrick Mahomes just made his family proud again after he led the Kansas City Chiefs to another Super Bowl win on Sunday. Perhaps there's not a happier person over the Chiefs win than Mahomes' wife, Brittany, who posted a message on Instagram shortly after Kansas City got the job done in Las Vegas.

“Back to Back💯 #chiefskingdom #🤫🤫🤫,” Brittany shared.

Chiefs scored a hard-earned win in a testy Super Bowl battle against the 49ers

It was not an easy victory for the Chiefs. The 49ers had the defending Super Bowl champs pedaling back to a corner after a 10-0 lead in the first quarter. The Niners also took a seven-point advantage to halftime. The Chiefs answered with a 10-0 third quarter but San Francisco momentarily regained the lead in the fourth quarter before Kansas City forced the game to go to overtime. The rollercoaster nature of the game surely made the win even sweeter for Mahomes, who had Kansas City walking off with a 25-22 win when he found wide receiver Mecole Hardman for a touchdown in overtime.

Mahomes completed 33 of his 36 throws for a total of 333 passing yards and two touchdowns. He got intercepted once and sacked three times for a loss of eight yards, but at the end of the day, it's what he did more than his errors in the contest that will be remembered for a long time.

Mahomes and the Chiefs are far from done. At just 28 years old, the best may be yet to come for Mahomes, who will look to lead Kansas City to a historic three-peat in the 2024 season.