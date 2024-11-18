While the Kansas City Chiefs are left picking up the pieces after suffering their first defeat of the 2024 NFL season, management has added another piece to the puzzle that could come in handy at some point down the line.

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, who was waived by his team over the weekend, has been signed by the Chiefs and assigned to their practice squad.

The move was made possible thanks to the Patriots already having seven receivers on the roster; Thornton was the odd-man out.

The Chiefs will next hit the field against the struggling Carolina Panthers next Sunday on the road; they'll be looking to improve to 10-1.

New Chiefs WR Tyquan Thornton was recently cut by the Patriots

Former Patriots second-round pick Tyquan Thornton was informed on Saturday that he was being waived by the team. However, he now has a second chance to extend his career by joining the practice squad of the defending Super Bowl champions.

Ironically, Thornton was even included as a mock draft selection of the Chiefs in 2022 by Jordan Foote of Kansas City Chiefs via Sports Illustrated.

“At 6-foot-2 and just over 180 pounds, Baylor's Tyquan Thornton brings pluses and minuses with him to the NFL,” Foote wrote. “On one hand, he doesn't handle physicality well at or near the line of scrimmage. He's also very raw in terms of his route-running ability and is more of a straight-line receiver. On the other hand, he may be the fastest player in the 2022 receiver class and is able to track the ball well downfield and make a surprising effort on contested catches.”

The Chiefs could find ways to get the ball in Thornton's hands down the field and over the middle of it, and his ceiling is higher than most Day Three wideouts. That's worthy of a pick in and of itself.”

He's hauled in a total of 39 catches for 385 yards and two touchdowns in his 28 career NFL games.