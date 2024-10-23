Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice’s mother gained attention on social media after a security camera appeared to capture her stealing a package late last month, and has now formally been charged.

43-year-old Marsha Kearney, who had a warrant issued for her arrest in early October and turned herself in on October 15, has been charged with a misdemeanor for allegedly stealing a neighbor’s package at an apartment complex in Texas, which contained Chappell Roan records.

The footage, captured on the neighbor’s doorbell camera on September 29, shows Kearney wearing a customized ‘Momma Rice’ Chiefs jersey. In the video, she is seen walking past the door, stopping, and then returning to take the package left outside.

This isn't her first run-in with the law, according to TMZ:

“Marsha Kearney was arrested and hit with one misdemeanor count of theft of property greater than or equal to $100 but less than $750 — following claims she took a bunch of household items from a man on March 27,” TMZ reported.

TMZ also indicated that Kearney is now scheduled to appear in front of a judge sometime in November.

Rashee Rice has faced legal problems of his own

Rice, who is currently unavailable for the Chiefs after having suffered an injury in Week 4, was responsible for causing a six-vehicle crash earlier this year on a Dallas highway.

He later turned himself into the police and was later released on full bond.

In the meantime, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid clarified that Rice's surgery to repair his aforementioned injury wasn't for an ACL tear, but that Rice's season was likely over, via Sports Illustrated.

“His surgery was not his ACL, it was the posterolateral corner, there was damage there,” Reid said. “It's probably the same result, though, as you'd get time-wise for an ACL. It takes a while for that to come back. He'll get into his rehab and get rolling on that as we go here.”

The Chiefs take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.