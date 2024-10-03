Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is out with a knee injury, but now his mother is in the news after accusations of stealing a package from her neighbor's porch that contained records by outspoken pop star Chappell Roan. Per the footage, Rice's mother wore a red jersey with “Momma-Rice” printed on it during the theft, which also occurred a few hours after her son went down against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4.

Check out the video footage from TMZ, shared through this post by user @_MLFootball on X, formerly Twitter.

Expand Tweet

What's up with the Chiefs?

As two-time Super Bowl champions, the Chiefs are no stranger to the spotlight. For instance, Brittany Mahomes caught flak for liking Donald Trump's posts, while Travis Kelce is dating Taylor Swift, probably the world's most famous woman.

Even some sports analysts have called out Kelce for neglecting his conditioning in favor of jet-setting with the billionaire pop star, appearing at the US Open and Swift's own Eras Tour in Europe.

The Chiefs' tight end even dabbled in acting, featuring in Ryan Murphy's limited series titled “Grotesquerie.”

Meanwhile, their kicker Harrison Butker received backlash for his controversial commencement speech back in August. Earlier in 2024, Rashee Rice also figured in a high-speed car crash involving six vehicles, which injured more than a few people.

Reportedly, Rice was racing with a friend, going 119 miles per hour before the crash. Afterward, Rice was suspected of assault in a nightclub.

The NFL had deferred its decision to suspend Rice until after the 2024 season, which allowed him to start and contribute to the Chiefs' blazing 4-0 start.

However, this injury has thrown a wrench into things, with initial reports suggesting a torn ACL, though the tests were inconclusive, requiring even more tests to determine the type and extent of the injury.

Rashee Rice's mother allegedly stealing Chappell Roan records might not directly affect his injury recovery or status with the Chiefs, but it's definitely a strange addition to an already troublesome week for the wideout.