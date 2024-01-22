Kansas City Chiefs superstar Chris Jones exchanged pleasantries with some Buffalo Bills fans prior to their game on Sunday.

On Sunday evening, Chris Jones and the Kansas City Chiefs hit the road to take on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the AFC divisional round, with a spot in the AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens next week on the line. Jones has been the key cog in what has been an impressive Chiefs defense throughout this season, and before the game against Buffalo, the superstar paid a visit to the sidelines and exchanged pleasantries with some Bills fans, in a video courtesy of James Palmer of the NFL Network on X, the social media platform formerly know nas Twitter.

Chris Jones and the #billsmafia going at it pregame. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Y1QiL40SBx — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 21, 2024

Chris Jones has always been known as a player who plays with a ton of heart and passion, making it no surprise that he would look to make his presence felt early on in this hostile environment. Bills fans, meanwhile, are not known to be very kind to opposing players, especially in the dead of winter, where Buffalo is one of the coldest environments in the entire NFL.

As previously mentioned, the Chiefs defense, led by Jones, has been one of the most consistent units in the league this season. Surprisingly, it was the Chiefs' offense, led by multi-time MVP Patrick Mahomes, that struggled throughout much of 2023-24; however, that group appeared to put some things together down the stretch of the season and continuing through Kansas City's wild Card round win over the Miami Dolphins.

In any case, don't expect Chris Jones to become best friends with any Bills fans anytime soon.